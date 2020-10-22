DJ NAV Update and Dividend Declaration

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) NAV Update and Dividend Declaration 22-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 October 2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") NAV Update and Dividend Declaration AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company"), which, as at 21 October 2020, directly owns a diversified portfolio of 34 regional UK commercial property assets, announces its unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") and interim dividend for the three month period ended 30 September 2020. Highlights · Interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three months ended 30 September 2020, in line with the targeted annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. · EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 1.60 pence (30 June 2020: 1.81 pence). · NAV of GBP147.24 million or 92.73 pence per share as at 30 September 2020 (30 June 2020: GBP148.24 million or 93.37 pence per share). · NAV total return of 1.46% for the quarter (30 June 2020: 2.40%). · For the rental quarter commencing on 29 September 2020, 88% of rent has been collected or is expected to be received under monthly payment plans prior to quarter end. A further 3% of income is expected to be received under agreed, longer term payment plans. · The Company remains conservatively geared with a loan to NAV ratio of 26.83% (30 June 2020: 34.74%). As at 30 September 2020, the Company had a cash balance of GBP13.36 million and during the quarter, the Company repaid GBP12.00 million of the GBP60.00 million loan facility. The Company has GBP12.03 million of the facility available to draw up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown. Alex Short and Laura Elkin, Portfolio Managers, AEW UK REIT, commented: "We are pleased to report robust NAV performance for the Company again this quarter and to announce an interim dividend of 2 pence per share for the quarter, especially given the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic. This demonstrates the strong fundamentals underlying the Company's portfolio including its high industrial weighting and focus on locations with a depth of tenant demand. Due to the Company's NAV resilience, high cash weighting and conservative debt exposure, during the quarter we decided to utilise some of the Company's available cash to increase EPS in order to build back towards full dividend cover following the profitable sale of Corby in May for GBP18.8 million. Post quarter end, the Company bought back 200,000 of its own Ordinary Shares for gross consideration of GBP153,000. In addition, we have identified a pipeline of both NAV and earnings accretive direct purchase opportunities, some of which are well advanced and we expect to make further announcements in this respect during the coming quarter. The Company's relatively stable NAV performance reflects the fact that many of the portfolio assets benefit from viable alternative use potential which acts as a value stabiliser limiting downside risk and volatility. Seeking asset purchases where pricing is supported by either a higher or equal alternative use value has always been a feature of our stock selection process, and we expect to see an increasing number of opportunities such as these due to newly introduced changes to the national planning regime which increase flexibility of use. These changes include the introduction of Use Class E which groups together a number of previously disparately classified commercial property uses such as retail, office, light industrial and gyms, to allow greater ease of movement between them. Elsewhere in the portfolio, it is encouraging to see our Asset Management team continue to drive value and income growth, having completed further new lettings this quarter, often securing income streams ahead of our independent valuer's estimate of rental value. Amongst these is a new 5 year lease to existing tenant Vink Holdings at the Apollo Business Park in Basildon, where rental income has been secured 4% ahead of the valuer's previous estimates, and 30% ahead of the previous rental level. The 6 new lettings completed in the portfolio since the start of UK wide lockdowns in March have secured rental income at a weighted average of 5% ahead of previous estimates. This can be attributed in part to both the portfolio's high weighting to the industrial and warehousing sector which has continued to provide opportunities to grow income, as well as the proactive approach taken by our team. Further new lettings and lease renewals are currently under offer which look set to continue this positive trend into future quarters. In terms of rent collection in the portfolio, payment speed for the September quarter has increased from both the June and March quarters' collection rate. This is another encouraging sign for coming quarters and proves that, on the whole, our tenants wish to return to normality as much as they can, including the usual payment of rent." Valuation movement As at 30 September 2020, the Company owned investment properties with a fair value of GBP171.36 million. The like-for-like valuation decrease for the quarter of GBP0.14 million (0.08%) is broken down as follows by sector: Sector Valuation 30 September Valuation movement for the 2020 quarter GBP million % GBP million % Industrial 90.61 52.9 1.00 1.12 Office 45.85 26.7 (0.40) (0.86) Retail 21.90 12.8 (0.59) (2.60) Other 13.00 7.6 (0.15) (1.14) Total 171.36 100.0 (0.14) (0.08) Net Asset Value The Company's unaudited NAV as at 30 September 2020 was GBP147.24 million, or 92.73 pence per share. This reflects a decrease of 0.68% compared with the NAV per share as at 30 June 2020. The Company's NAV total return, which includes the interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, was 1.46% for the three-month period ended 30 September 2020. Pence per share GBP million NAV at 1 July 2020 93.37 148.24 Capital expenditure (0.04) (0.05) Valuation change in property (0.19) (0.30) portfolio Valuation change in derivatives (0.01) (0.02) Income earned for the period 2.43 3.86 Expenses and net finance costs for (0.83) (1.32) the period Interim dividend paid (2.00) (3.17) NAV at 30 September 2020 92.73 147.24 The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards. It incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 30 September 2020 and income for the period, but does not include a provision for the interim dividend for the three month period to 30 September 2020. Dividend Dividend declaration The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020. The dividend payment will be made on 30 November 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 30 October 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 29 October 2020. The dividend of 2.00 pence per share will be designated 2.00 pence per share as an interim property income distribution ("PID"). The EPRA EPS for the three-month period to 30 September 2020 was 1.60 pence (30 June 2020: 1.81 pence). Dividend outlook It remains the Company's intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy, however the outlook remains unclear given the current COVID-19 situation. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration. Financing Equity and share buy-back The Company's share capital consists of 158,774,746 Ordinary Shares, of which 200,000 are currently held by the Company as treasury shares. This reflects 200,000 Ordinary Shares having been bought back since the period end for gross consideration of GBP153,000. Debt During the quarter, the Company repaid GBP12.00 million of its loan facility and had borrowings of GBP39.50 million as at 30 September 2020, producing a Loan to NAV ratio of 26.83%. The Company is able to re-draw this amount and has a total undrawn facility of GBP20.50 million of which GBP12.03 million is available as at 30 September 2020 up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown. Whilst the Company passed its banking covenant tests in April and in order to be prudent in the current market environment, the Company obtained consent from its lender, RBS International, to waive the interest cover tests within its loan agreement for July and October with the next proposed test date being January 2021. Irrespective of these waivers, the Company would have passed its interest cover tests for July and October. The lender also conveyed a willingness to review the position again in December based on circumstances then prevailing. The Company is not required to place funds

