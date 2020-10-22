CONTAKT LLC: Contakt World Enters 3-Year Strategic Collaboration with Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine

Partnership to Improve Health Equity, Reduce Health Disparities, and Improve Community Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Contakt LLC, subsidiary of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process, today announced a strategic partnership with the Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine to provide COVID-19 resources and the Contakt World Platform for digital contact tracing to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Over three years, Contakt will assist SHLI and local, state, and national health agency partners to identify, monitor and support marginalized populations who are at heightened risk of exposure and complications from coronavirus. The program is expected to reach all fifty United States and territories, as well as tribal nations disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHLI is a leading academic institute within Morehouse School of Medicine that prioritizes research, training, and leadership development programs to eliminate inequities that prevent individuals from achieving optimal health. SHLI is leading several national projects to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and underserved communities, including the the National Infrastructure for Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19 funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Health Equity Tracker project with Google.org, CDC Foundation, and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). Both projects aim to understand the root cause of the disproportionate spread of COVID-19 and other co-morbidities in minority communities and provide accessible health solutions. As part of the 3-year initial term between Contakt World and SHLI - Contakt World intends to obtain United States entitlements to use the Google-Apple Exposure Notification System ("GAEN"), while adding functionality across an array of tools for consumers, health agencies, and businesses to improve health agency reach to marginalized populations who may not have access to the latest smartphones using GAEN.

"We are honored to partner with SHLI on this project to improve the overall health of all communities and provide the right tools and resources to communities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Justin Beck, Chief Executive Officer of Contakt World. "Any system designed for truly scaled digital contact tracing must be deliberately accessible and reach people where they are. We look forward to working with SHLI to ensure that no person is denied critical health information due to digital divides, language barriers or other limitations of trust or technology."

Contakt World will enable any community working with SHLI with technologies to support their efforts to serve high risk areas. The Contakt World Platform will initially be available through the SHLI collaboration in Albany, GA., South Florida, New Orleans, LA., Moore County, TX., Alaska, Navajo Nation with plans to expand to all 50 states and territories within the next three years or earlier by request.

"COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated health inequities that have existed long before the pandemic started earlier this year," said Daniel E. Dawes, Director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine and author of The Political Determinants of Health, published by Johns Hopkins University Press. "Too many digital contact tracing solutions and resources aren't accessible to the most vulnerable among us. We see this collaboration with Contakt World as an important step in our joint mission to eliminate health inequities wherever they are and provide these important solutions to the communities most in need."

For more information about Contakt World, please visit www.contakt.world.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a data technology company innovating the contact tracing process, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable contact tracing and health surveillance system globally. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, next-gen data integrations and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About SATCHER HEALTH LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE

The Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) aims to be the leading transformational force for health equity in policy, leadership development and research. Rooted in the legacy of its founder, the 16th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. David Satcher, SHLI's mission is to create systemic change at the intersection of policy and equity by focusing on three priority areas: the political determinants of health, health system transformation, and mental and behavioral health. In conjunction with key strategic partners, SHLI enhances leadership among diverse learners, conducts forward-thinking research on the drivers of health inequities and advances evidence-based policies, all in an effort to contribute to the achievement of health equity for all population groups. Learn more at https://satcherinstitute.org; https://healthequitynetwork.org.

