VALLOUREC: Vallourec: Naïla Giovanni is appointed Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer

Naïla Giovanni is appointed Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 22, 2020 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today the appointment of Naïla Giovanni as Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer. She joins the Group's Executive Committee.

As the head of a global Department, composed of an international team bringing together various centers of expertise, Naïla Giovanni will coordinate and implement the Group's digital strategy.

Faced with the strategic challenge of digitizing its operations, Vallourec has been pursuing an ambitious digital program for several years now, with three fundamental pillars: connecting customers with Vallourec plants and products; using the power of data to optimize the Group's production facilities; and instilling a digital culture within the company.

"Our Group has embarked on a process of deep change. I am convinced that digital technology and information systems are critical levers for our development and competitiveness. Naïla will have a major role to play in pursuing this transformation, for which her solid experience will be key," said Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Management Board.

Today more than ever, the objective of the Digital & Information Systems Department is to leverage new technologies to support the Group's major stakes.

"The digital transformation initiated by the Group now needs to be accelerated, scaled up and deep rooted in the company's ways of working. This will support the Group's sustainability by making our organization even more efficient, and by opening up new business opportunities for the benefit of our long-standing and future customers, particularly in the field of energy transition and services," says Naïla Giovanni.

Previously Chief Transformation Officer, Naïla Giovanni is graduated in economics and finance, and boasts more than twenty-five years of expertise in transformation, digital technology, and information systems, acquired at the Oracle Group, Arthur Andersen (now BearingPoint), and Vallourec, which she joined in 2013.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for challenging industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, daring architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D continually open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20 countries, its 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees work hand-in-hand with their customers to offer more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions to make every project possible.

Listed on the Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (DSS), Vallourec is included in the SBF 120 and Next 150 indexes.

In the United States, Vallourec has a sponsored Level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

