Todd Davis Board Member Steps Down from Findit, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has accepted the resignation of Todd Davis as of October 20, 2020.

Mr. Davis also sits on the Board of Directors of Endexx Corp. (EDXC) and holds the titles CEO, President and Co-Founder.

Findit, Inc's current Board of Directors consists of Raymond Firth and Thomas Powers.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

