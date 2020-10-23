Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 octobre/October 23, 2020) - Readers are advised to disregard the CSE bulletin issued on October 23rd at 12:16 PM ET titled, "CSE Bulletin: Delist - Braingrid Limited (BGRD.X)".

This was issued in error by the CSE.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.