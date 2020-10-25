An (at the end) unchanged Week for the ATX, Shares of Flughafen Wien went up 13,4 per cent. News came from AT&S, ams, Raiffeisen, CA Immo, Valneva, A1 Telekom Austria, Andritz, Strabag, RHI Magnesita, voestalpine, Raiffeisen Bank International, KapschTrafficCom. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,07% to 2.193,74 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -31,16%. Up to now there were 93 days with a positive and 115 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 32,07% away, from the low 34,52%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,39%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,58%. These are the best-performers this week: Flughafen Wien 13,41% in front of Lenzing 10,74% and Erste Group 4,86%. And the following stocks performed worst: Warimpex -9,87% in ...

