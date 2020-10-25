Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 25.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Start der NetCents Krypto-Kreditkarte "powered by VISA" fixiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMK9 ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Ticker-Symbol: FLW1 
Tradegate
23.10.20
20:48 Uhr
23,550 Euro
+0,650
+2,84 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,35023,95024.10.
23,45023,80023.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG23,550+2,84 %
LENZING AG59,20+5,90 %
WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS AG1,040-7,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.