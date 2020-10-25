ams: ams, supplier of high performance sensor solutions, takes smartphone optical sensor miniaturization to a new level with the introduction of the TMD2712, the world's smallest integrated ambient light sensor (ALS) and proximity sensor module in a miniature 1mm x 2mm footprint. The TMD2712, which is just 0.5mm high, can now fit in the same teardrop notch of an LCD touchscreen display as the selfie camera. This supports the trend for phone designs with a mini-mal bezel or even no bezel, an approach to industrial design that maximizes the screen-to-body ratio and gives the user the greatest possible viewable display area. The new sensor is a complete system solution for accurate ambient light sensing - enabling dis-play brightness management to maintain comfortable viewing ...

