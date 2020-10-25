Andritz: International technology group Andritz has been selected by Hydro-Québec as the exclusive partner to re-equip potentially up to all fourteen 54-MW turbine generator units at the Carillon generating station located on the Ottawa River, Canada. Hydro-Québec has awarded the supply and installation of the first set of six turbine-generator units to ANDRITZ on September 30, 2020. Strabag: A joint venture of Strabag subsidiary Züblin and BAM Deutschland AG is building the new Willich I prison. The contract was awarded by the client Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb NRW and has a value in the low triple-digit-million Euro range. Planned according to modern prison standards, the new buildings replace the outdated, partly dilapidated, existing buildings from the years ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...