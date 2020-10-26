Press Release: StoneShot offers email marketing benchmarking for financial services marketers

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneShot launches Insights beta for its users, empowering financial services marketers to integrate industry benchmarking into data-driven decisions.

"It is vital for financial services marketers to be equipped with benchmarking data enabling them to make business critical decisions," said Gavin John, StoneShot Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to be able to offer this to our platform customers at no additional cost."

With the launch of the Insights beta inside the StoneShot App, clients are able to query real-time benchmarking data whenever they want. This means that clients can back up their strategic marketing efforts with industry data.

Some strategic questions that can be answered are:

Is there an ideal time of day to send my emails?

Do newsletters fare well in APAC?

What is the average click rate for a market commentary in Italy ?

? Is the average open rate lower during the summer months?

Do people click on a video when viewing on mobile?

Using a variety of metrics such as open, click and read rates as well as unsubscribes, clients can determine the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. The data can also be segmented across device type, region, communication type and time of day to achieve more specific benchmarks.

An Insights consulting service is also offered for firms not on the StoneShot App. This includes benchmarking of email marketing activity and consulting service that delivers actionable insights. Bespoke requests can be accommodated.

About StoneShot

StoneShot is a software application founded over two decades ago to service financial services firms. It is currently used by a variety of global financial firms to send millions of emails each month. Advanced capabilities include automated blog distribution and automated fund document distribution.

An agency services arm also provides email marketing strategy and execution in the financial services sector. Agency clients receive tailored reports every quarter on their email program which includes benchmarking data along with relevant recommendations for improvement.

www.stoneshot.com