PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-August 2020 against the same period the year before 27-Oct-2020 / 13:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-August 2020 against the same period the year before Normalized[1] cargo turnover of NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) totaled 76.2 million tons. Liquid cargo Transshipment of liquid cargo was down by 16.6 million tons (-21.3%) to 61.2 million tons. The main drivers of this indicator's dynamics were crude oil turnover (-29.6% or 15.8 million tons) against the background of the overall decrease in such cargo turnover at Russian ports which was due to the global COVID-related trends. However, transshipment of light oil products was up by 0.2 million tons (or +1.3%). Dry cargo Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 15 million tons (-13.1%, or 2.3 million tons), including 4.6 million tons of bulk cargo (+10,5%, or 0.4 million tons). The increase in bulk cargo transshipment partially offset the decline in ferrous metal and cast iron turnover as their transshipment volume amounted to 6.4 million tons (-19.7%, or 1.6 million tons). NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: Investors and shareholders: IR@ncsp.com Press: MSidorov@ncsp.com =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: the turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019 is not taken into account in the transshipment volume. ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 86654 EQS News ID: 1143282 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 27, 2020 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)