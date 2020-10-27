Potnetwork Holdings Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Appoints New President and CEO

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) ("the Company") announced today that effective immediately, Lee Lefkowitz has been appointed a Director of the Company as well as the new Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, replacing Kevin Hagen, former President, CEO, and Director who resigned from these positions, but will remain serving to continue operations of the largely successful Diamond CBD.

Lee Lefkowitz, CEO

Gary Blum, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, "We are delighted to add Lee to our Board and executive team. He is a tremendous asset and looks forward to our positive direction with his experience and abilities in the hemp industry."

Lee Lefkowitz added, "I am pleased to grasp this incredible opportunity with an industry leader, pioneer, and innovator. In this position, I plan to build further on the foundation Kevin has built. In order to achieve our goals, we will be embarking on rapid changes to our corporate structure, additional product lines, and unsurpassed marketing efforts. In subsequent news releases, we will be announcing positive, material developments that will broaden our marketplace and add to overall shareholder value."

Mr. Lefkowitz has over 5 years of direct experience in the CBD industry and, for much of his career, has been a serial entrepreneur owning and operating his own businesses. Moreover, as a senior manager, he successfully has managed for many years sales and marketing teams for various companies. In addition, as a highly experienced senior financial manager, he acted as a public accountant for both domestic and international corporate accounts and managed multi-faceted accounting functions. For various privately-held companies, he has overseen and administered annual budgets exceeding $10 million.

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:POTN), a publicly-traded SEC reporting company, is a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News.

Diamond CBD, our primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the development and marketing of premium hemp extracts containing a broad CBD isolate and full-spectrum CBD oil of natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team includes hemp industry pioneers and experts dedicated to producing the purest and most effective cannabidiol (CBD) containing products. The result is a robust selection, including powerful natural CBD oil, tinctures, smokables, CBD edibles, and other CBD-containing products, including CBD creams, health, and beauty items, as well as CBD pet products. For more information, please visit our website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

