We remain encouraged by management's focus on diversifying the offerings towards more remunerative businesses and regions. That said, in the short-term, we expect uncertainties to continue during the reminder of 2H2020 and into 2021 as economic activity is likely to pick up only gradually. Specifically, as Covid-19 has once again started resurfacing in major European countries, the Paper division may face unexpected demand pressure in 4Q20 due to potential restrictions on economic activities. Thus, the division may be affected by similar challenges than as of mid-March and into 2Q20 when demand for newsprint and magazine paper significantly. Accordingly, we have lowered our FY20e revenue forecast for the Paper division. However, in the medium to long term, as business activity is expected to pick up steam, we expect the valuation discount to narrow and the stock to witness a revaluation.
