Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Results

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (compared to the third quarter of 2019, unless otherwise noted)

13% annualized total commercial loan growth

92% loan to deposit ratio

2.98% net interest margin compared to 2.75%

32% increase in non-interest income

0.56% non-accruing loans to total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans

0.88% return on assets compared to 0.55%; 0.96% core return on assets compared to 0.80% (non-GAAP)

59.5% efficiency ratio compared to 65.0%

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "As a direct result of our well executed strategies, the Company expanded all key performance metrics on a year-over-year and linked quarter basis. These strategies not only entailed expense and deleveraging initiatives, but also focused on increasing core deposits thus reducing overall funding costs, and expanding fee income. Core return on assets increased to 0.96% as we continue to achieve positive operating leverage with minimal reliance on accretion from PPP related fees. We continue to see an upswing in customer activity since our state economies re-opened this past summer on a limited basis and a further rebound in branch operations compared to the first half of the year. Our loan to deposit ratio improved to 92% as we continue to grow deposits on relatively flat, total loan growth. Given the current economic environment, we have selectively grown commercial loans by 14% for the quarter, excluding PPP loans, and pushed much of the mortgage production through our secondary market platform. Our teams did a great job of keeping pace with the high demand of the mortgage markets for new and refinanced loans, resulting in over four times the gains compared to the third quarter 2019. We continue to adhere to our risk-based credit philosophy and profitability disciplines as is evidenced by our results this quarter. Excess liquidity generated during the quarter was used to pay down wholesale borrowings as part of on-going initiatives to de-lever and expand net interest margin."

Mr. Simard continued , "One of our greatest strengths is the diversity in capabilities surrounding fee income. Our wealth management business is a significant contributor to fee income, as well as a keystone for deepening customer relationships with $2.1 billion in assets under management. We had previously consolidated leadership and combined operations onto a common platform in our wealth management business, leading to the unifying of policies and sharing of ideas under one environment driven by best practices. I'm now excited to say we are working with our regulators to bring both of our wealth management companies and our brokerage teams under one name Bar Harbor Wealth Management. Bringing this business together under one brand was the logical next step as we align talent, engagement and culture."

Mr. Simard went on to say, "From an asset quality perspective, the Company experienced a significant decrease in loans under COVID-related forbearance since the second quarter. As of September 30, 2020 total outstanding deferrals, which primarily consist of interest only forbearance, were $78.7 million or 3% of total loans, with consumer mortgages representing $4.6 million of the total or less than half a percent of the consumer portfolio. Our third quarter stress testing resulted in no significant risk-rating downgrades or changes to reserves. Our allowance for loan losses is well established to absorb any inherent losses in our portfolio and increased during the quarter on higher commercial loan growth. Our steady allowance levels coupled with an extensive stress testing process speaks to the quality of our credit culture, while we continue to report low levels of net charge-offs and past due accounts. The increase in non-accruing loans for the quarter is due to one additional commercial loan that has since paid off at its carrying value. The hotel industry is one of our bigger credit exposures; however, we have seen minimal degradation as those borrowers are strong, proven operators with an average loan to value ratio of less than 60% for the segment. More so, any individual hotel exposure with a loan to value ratio greater than 65% was specifically included in our stress testing. "

Mr. Simard further stated, "Throughout the year we have supported our customers by originating approximately 1,900 PPP loans totaling $131.6 million. Net unearned fees remaining on PPP loans at the end of the third quarter was $3.8 million and accretion will accelerate as the loans are reimbursed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). At this time we have submitted over 50% of PPP loans to the SBA for forgiveness, pending approval, and our teams continue to work closely with customers on the remaining balance."

Mr. Simard concluded, "Despite the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related market conditions, we continue to maintain high levels of capital and liquidity, diversified revenue streams, strong credit performance and an exceptional core deposit base. We are confident in our business model to grow investor returns while maintaining our culture and commitment to customers, employees and communities throughout this economic cycle."

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter compared to $3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Loan balances in the third quarter 2020 decreased by $20.7 million largely due to secondary market sales and prepayments of residential mortgages offset by total commercial loan growth. Mortgage loan originations totaled $86.5 million from new and refinancing activity given the lower interest rate environment. During the quarter nearly all residential originations were sold in the secondary market to generate fee income. Total commercial loans grew at an annualized rate of 13% led by commercial real estate loans offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. The decrease in C&I is primarily due to one customer with loans totaling $39.8 million that were refinanced to a lower principal of $25.0 million along with an open line of credit. Core deposits increased 21% on an annualized basis due to growth from new accounts and an overall decrease in customer spending given current market conditions. As a result the loan to deposit ratio improved to 92% in the third quarter 2020 compared to 101% in the second quarter of 2020. Borrowings decreased by $161.4 million as excess liquidity primarily from higher deposit balances was used to pay down short-term borrowings. As part of the deleveraging strategy, total securities decreased $43.3 million in the third quarter as we allowed for natural run-off of amortizing and maturing fixed rate investments with the pay down of short term borrowings.

The third quarter 2020 allowance for loan losses increased by $1.4 million, which includes a $1.8 million provision for loan loss offset by net charge-offs of $402 thousand. The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio for the third quarter expanded to 0.66% from 0.60% in the second quarter 2020 based on commercial loan growth and adjustments to reflect current economic conditions. Past due and delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.77% from 0.83% at the end of the second quarter. The increase in non-accruing loans in the third quarter is primarily due to an additional commercial loan totaling $693 thousand that has subsequently settled at its carrying value. Third quarter stress testing of the Company's commercial loan portfolio included the top 50 relationships, all criticized loans greater than $1.0 million, hospitality loans over $250 thousand with loan to values in excess of 65%, and any seasonal payment, restaurant, or term loans maturing within a year that are greater than $500 thousand. Results of the stress testing led to no significant risk-rating downgrades or changes to reserves. While the impact of COVID-19 and other market conditions remain uncertain, we believe the existing allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb inherent losses based on our disciplined credit approach, experienced losses and methodology, and current and ongoing stress testing reviews of the portfolio.

The Company's book value per share was $27.09 at the end of the third quarter 2020 compared to $26.56 at the end of the second quarter 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $18.56 at the end of the third quarter 2020 compared to $18.18 at the second quarter 2020; an annualized growth rate of 8%. A continued low interest rate environment has had a positive impact on the fair value of the Company's securities portfolio. Other comprehensive income included unrealized gains on securities totaling $11.7 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $11.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2020.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in the third quarter 2020 was $8.4 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the third quarter 2020 totaled $9.2 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.47 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. The improvement in net income is driven by expanded net interest margin and higher non-interest income. Net interest margin in the third quarter 2020 increased to 2.98% from 2.75% in the same period of 2019 primarily due to a lower cost of funds. Costs of funds decreased to 0.82% compared to 1.65% in the third quarter 2019 due to a shift in funding sources from borrowings to core deposits. Cost of deposits and borrowings also benefited from the Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2020 and other key indexes in response to COVID-19. Additionally, excess liquidity was used to pay off $239.4 million of borrowings since the third quarter of 2019 in connection with deleveraging strategies that further reduced interest expense. Yields from earning assets were 3.67% compared to 4.17% in the third quarter 2019 reflecting loan originations and repricing of variable rate products in a lower interest rate environment. Excluding the effects of PPP loans, the third quarter yield on total earning assets was 3.72%. Net unearned fees on PPP loans at the end of the third quarter was $3.8 million and accretion will accelerate as the loans are reimbursed by the Small Business Administration .

The third quarter 2020 provision for loan losses increased to $1.8 million from $893 thousand in the same quarter 2019. While overall credit quality in the loan portfolio remains strong, the increase in the reserve is indicative of the continued commercial loan growth and higher economic adjustments reflecting elevated risk from COVID-19.

Non-interest income in the third quarter 2020 was $10.1 million compared to $7.6 million in the same quarter in 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in mortgage banking income associated with secondary market sales of $86.2 million compared to $20.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. Customer service fees increased 13% and trust and investment management fees increased 17% as the result of expanded operations into Central Maine partially offset by lower activity stemming from COVID-19.

Non-interest expense was $22.4 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $23.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease is principally due to lower acquisition, conversion and other expenses, which totaled $691 thousand in 2020 compared to $3.0 million in 2019. Salary and benefit expense and occupancy costs were also higher during the third quarter 2020 to support the Company's expanded branch model and wealth management business. Operating expenses remained controlled as demonstrated by the drop in the efficiency ratio to 59.5% compared to 65.0% for the same period a year ago.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Footnotes to Selected Financial Highlights C Balance Sheets D Loan and Deposit Analysis E Statements of Income F Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) G Average Yields and Costs H Average Balances I Asset Quality Analysis J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 Core earnings, diluted (1) (2) 0.61 0.56 0.50 0.56 0.47 Total book value 27.09 26.56 25.90 25.48 25.37 Tangible book value (2) 18.56 18.18 17.70 17.30 18.49 Market price at period end 20.55 22.39 17.28 25.39 24.93 Dividends 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3) Return on assets 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.46 % 0.55 % Core return on assets (1) (2) 0.96 0.91 0.86 0.96 0.80 Return on equity 8.22 8.40 7.64 4.21 5.04 Core return on equity (1) (2) 8.98 8.52 7.71 8.81 7.36 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) 13.36 12.72 11.54 12.66 10.31 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4) 2.98 3.00 3.06 2.95 2.75 Net interest margin (FTE), excluding purchased loan accretion (2) (4) 2.92 2.88 2.99 2.88 2.65 Efficiency ratio (2) 59.47 60.67 64.82 62.56 65.02 ORGANIC GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2) (6) Total commercial loans 27 % 33 % 6 % 6 % 11 % Total loans 3 7 (1 ) 2 5 Total deposits 12 (0 ) (7 ) (2 ) 1 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 3,860 $ 3,780 $ 3,677 $ 3,669 $ 3,612 Total earning assets (5) 3,312 3,376 3,269 3,336 3,270 Total investments 619 662 646 684 703 Total loans 2,709 2,729 2,635 2,641 2,577 Allowance for loan losses 18 17 15 15 15 Total goodwill and intangible assets 127 128 128 127 107 Total deposits 2,935 2,695 2,651 2,696 2,494 Total shareholders' equity 404 404 404 396 394 Net income 8 8 8 4 5 Core earnings (1) (2) 9 9 8 9 7 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.66 0.60 0.58 0.58 0.60 Loans/deposits 92 101 99 98 103 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.48 10.69 10.98 10.80 10.92 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 7.42 7.57 7.77 7.60 8.20

Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions, restructurings, system conversions, loss on debt extinguishment and gain or loss on sale of securities, other real estate owned and premises and equipment. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional information. Non-GAAP financial measure. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans. Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and securities are valued at amortized cost. Assets acquired from eight branches purchased from People's United Bank, National Association as of October 25, 2019, were excluded from calculation.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 53,173 $ 52,776 $ 68,481 $ 37,261 $ 50,032 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank 162,484 17,897 17,174 19,649 21,561 Total cash and cash equivalents 215,657 70,673 85,655 56,910 71,593 Securities available for sale, at fair value 604,529 641,574 626,341 663,230 675,675 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,975 20,265 19,897 20,679 27,469 Total securities 618,504 661,839 646,238 683,909 703,144 Commercial real estate 1,045,635 982,070 948,178 930,661 923,773 Commercial and industrial 522,510 539,442 426,357 423,291 402,706 Residential real estate 1,021,206 1,083,708 1,132,328 1,151,857 1,143,452 Consumer 119,340 124,197 128,120 135,283 107,375 Total loans 2,708,691 2,729,417 2,634,983 2,641,092 2,577,306 Less: Allowance for loan losses (17,907 ) (16,509 ) (15,297 ) (15,353 ) (15,353 ) Net loans 2,690,784 2,712,908 2,619,686 2,625,739 2,561,953 Premises and equipment, net 51,424 50,464 49,978 51,205 47,644 Other real estate owned 1,983 2,318 2,205 2,236 2,455 Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 118,649 100,085 Other intangible assets 7,913 8,155 8,398 8,641 6,879 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 77,388 76,896 76,400 75,863 75,368 Deferred tax asset, net 2,180 2,451 3,166 3,865 4,988 Other assets 74,400 75,084 66,139 42,111 38,365 Total assets $ 3,859,710 $ 3,780,265 $ 3,677,342 $ 3,669,128 $ 3,612,474 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits $ 515,064 $ 504,325 $ 400,410 $ 414,534 $ 380,707 NOW deposits 706,048 642,908 578,320 575,809 490,315 Savings deposits 511,938 466,668 423,345 388,683 360,570 Money market deposits 388,356 402,835 404,385 384,090 359,328 Time deposits 813,509 678,126 844,097 932,635 902,665 Total deposits 2,934,915 2,694,862 2,650,557 2,695,751 2,493,585 Senior borrowings 385,472 546,863 497,580 471,396 641,819 Subordinated borrowings 59,920 59,879 59,849 59,920 42,928 Total borrowings 445,392 606,742 557,429 531,316 684,747 Other liabilities 74,958 74,487 65,601 45,654 39,683 Total liabilities 3,455,265 3,376,091 3,273,587 3,272,721 3,218,015 Total common shareholders' equity 404,445 404,174 403,755 396,407 394,459 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,859,710 $ 3,780,265 $ 3,677,342 $ 3,669,128 $ 3,612,474 Net shares outstanding 14,929 15,214 15,587 15,558 15,549

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 End Date Commercial real estate $ 1,045,635 $ 982,070 $ 948,178 $ 930,661 $ 923,773 26 % 16 % Commercial and industrial 456,184 472,524 321,605 318,988 301,590 (14 ) 57 Total commercial loans 1,501,819 1,454,594 1,269,783 1,249,649 1,225,363 13 27 Residential real estate 1,021,206 1,083,708 1,132,328 1,151,857 1,143,452 (23 ) (15 ) Consumer 119,340 124,197 128,120 135,283 107,375 (16 ) (16 ) Tax exempt and other 66,326 66,918 104,752 104,303 101,116 (4 ) (49 ) Total loans $ 2,708,691 $ 2,729,417 $ 2,634,983 $ 2,641,092 $ 2,577,306 (3 )% 3 %

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 End Date Demand $ 515,064 $ 504,325 $ 400,410 $ 414,534 $ 380,707 9 % 32 % NOW 706,048 642,908 578,320 575,809 490,315 39 30 Savings 511,938 466,668 423,345 388,683 360,570 39 42 Money market 388,356 402,835 404,385 384,090 359,328 (14 ) 1 Total non-maturity deposits 2,121,406 2,016,736 1,806,460 1,763,116 1,590,920 21 27 Total time deposits 813,509 678,126 844,097 932,635 902,665 80 (17 ) Total deposits $ 2,934,915 $ 2,694,862 $ 2,650,557 $ 2,695,751 $ 2,493,585 36 % 12 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 25,918 $ 28,157 $ 80,398 $ 82,681 Securities and other 4,557 6,105 15,006 18,593 Total interest and dividend income 30,475 34,262 95,404 101,274 Interest expense Deposits 3,869 7,143 14,437 20,336 Borrowings 1,941 4,674 7,149 15,232 Total interest expense 5,810 11,817 21,586 35,568 Net interest income 24,665 22,445 73,818 65,706 Provision for loan losses 1,800 893 4,265 1,779 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,865 21,552 69,553 63,927 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,532 3,013 10,060 8,836 Customer service fees 2,886 2,553 8,437 7,336 Gain on sales of securities, net - 157 1,486 157 Mortgage banking income 2,649 452 4,230 1,094 Bank-owned life insurance income 492 497 1,525 1,558 Customer derivative income 316 828 1,417 1,553 Other income 227 143 1,078 729 Total non-interest income 10,102 7,643 28,233 21,263 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,809 11,364 35,602 33,568 Occupancy and equipment 4,279 3,415 12,559 10,101 Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net - - 90 21 Outside services 438 424 1,414 1,278 Professional services 479 707 1,488 1,821 Communication 215 189 698 707 Marketing 300 613 970 1,419 Amortization of intangible assets 256 207 768 621 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 1,351 - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 691 3,039 952 3,319 Other expenses 3,952 3,442 11,152 10,075 Total non-interest expense 22,419 23,400 67,044 62,930 Income before income taxes 10,548 5,795 30,742 22,260 Income tax expense 2,146 780 6,138 3,847 Net income $ 8,402 $ 5,015 $ 24,604 $ 18,413 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.32 $ 1.60 $ 1.19 Diluted 0.56 0.32 1.60 1.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,079 15,547 15,359 15,536 Diluted 15,103 15,581 15,382 15,582

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 25,918 $ 26,493 $ 27,987 $ 28,361 $ 28,157 Securities and other 4,557 4,942 5,507 5,756 6,105 Total interest and dividend income 30,475 31,435 33,494 34,117 34,262 Interest expense Deposits 3,869 4,548 6,020 6,698 7,143 Borrowings 1,941 2,297 2,911 3,315 4,674 Total interest expense 5,810 6,845 8,931 10,013 11,817 Net interest income 24,665 24,590 24,563 24,104 22,445 Provision for loan losses 1,800 1,354 1,111 538 893 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,865 23,236 23,452 23,566 21,552 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,532 3,159 3,369 3,227 3,013 Customer service fees 2,886 2,439 3,112 2,791 2,553 Gain on sales of securities, net - 1,351 135 80 157 Mortgage banking income 2,649 1,124 457 532 452 Bank-owned life insurance income 492 496 537 495 497 Customer derivative income 316 513 588 475 828 Other income 227 628 223 206 143 Total non-interest income 10,102 9,710 8,421 7,806 7,643 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,809 11,909 11,884 11,432 11,364 Occupancy and equipment 4,279 3,860 4,420 4,113 3,415 (Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net - (2 ) 92 (3 ) - Outside services 438 442 534 540 424 Professional services 479 337 672 370 707 Communication 215 194 289 114 189 Marketing 300 282 388 453 613 Amortization of intangible assets 256 256 256 240 207 Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,351 - 1,096 - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 691 158 103 4,998 3,039 Other expenses 3,952 3,479 3,721 3,450 3,442 Total non-interest expense 22,419 22,266 22,359 26,803 23,400 Income before income taxes 10,548 10,680 9,514 4,569 5,795 Income tax expense 2,146 2,199 1,793 362 780 Net income $ 8,402 $ 8,481 $ 7,721 $ 4,207 $ 5,015 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 Diluted 0.56 0.55 0.50 0.27 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,079 15,424 15,558 15,554 15,547 Diluted 15,103 15,441 15,593 15,602 15,581

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Earning assets Commercial real estate 3.81 % 4.11 % 4.46 % 4.69 % 4.74 % Commercial and industrial 4.09 3.97 4.89 4.58 4.78 Residential 3.71 3.81 3.84 3.89 3.88 Consumer 3.42 3.81 5.20 4.84 5.13 Total loans 3.81 3.94 4.30 4.33 4.38 Securities and other 3.05 3.26 3.53 3.49 3.44 Total earning assets 3.67 % 3.81 % 4.14 % 4.15 % 4.17 % Funding liabilities NOW 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.51 % Savings 0.13 0.15 0.25 0.20 0.21 Money market 0.16 0.40 1.01 1.17 1.37 Time deposits 1.69 1.94 1.92 2.06 2.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.66 0.81 1.08 1.19 1.33 Borrowings 1.60 1.51 2.10 2.30 2.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.82 % 0.96 % 1.28 % 1.42 % 1.65 % Net interest spread 2.85 2.85 2.86 2.73 2.52 Net interest margin 2.98 3.00 3.06 2.95 2.75

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Commercial real estate $ 1,012,194 $ 952,264 $ 945,851 $ 928,445 $ 900,568 Commercial and industrial 531,339 522,360 423,393 412,595 410,453 Residential real estate 1,060,084 1,117,608 1,141,908 1,156,215 1,154,552 Consumer 121,248 126,413 130,471 127,425 109,562 Total loans (1) 2,724,865 2,718,645 2,641,623 2,624,680 2,575,135 Securities and other (2) 627,162 648,185 661,848 683,939 732,925 Total earning assets 3,352,027 3,366,830 3,303,471 3,308,619 3,308,060 Cash and due from banks 128,587 114,232 57,751 67,642 62,999 Allowance for loan losses (17,028 ) (15,678 ) (15,242 ) (15,657 ) (14,965 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 127,508 127,751 128,014 114,537 107,058 Other assets 223,316 213,986 187,765 179,512 178,804 Total assets $ 3,814,410 $ 3,807,121 $ 3,661,759 $ 3,654,653 $ 3,641,956 Liabilities and shareholders' equity NOW $ 677,706 $ 611,860 $ 570,127 $ 551,335 $ 487,506 Savings 488,508 450,621 410,931 378,997 359,242 Money market 396,351 411,232 373,650 379,361 338,013 Time deposits 777,424 776,042 892,654 918,528 947,949 Total interest bearing deposits 2,339,989 2,249,755 2,247,362 2,228,221 2,132,710 Borrowings 481,687 612,538 556,824 571,936 708,222 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,821,676 2,862,293 2,804,186 2,800,157 2,840,932 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 507,844 472,688 406,951 418,324 368,100 Other liabilities 78,072 66,302 44,343 40,136 37,975 Total liabilities 3,407,592 3,401,283 3,255,480 3,258,617 3,247,007 Total shareholders' equity 406,818 405,838 406,279 396,036 394,949 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,814,410 $ 3,807,121 $ 3,661,759 $ 3,654,653 $ 3,641,956

Total loans include non-accruing loans. Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 4,714 $ 3,981 $ 2,227 $ 3,489 $ 8,519 Commercial installment 1,820 1,790 1,996 1,836 2,077 Residential real estate 7,154 7,194 5,089 5,335 5,340 Consumer installment 720 1,023 744 890 743 Total non-accruing loans 14,408 13,988 10,056 11,550 16,679 Other real estate owned 1,983 2,318 2,205 2,236 2,455 Total non-performing assets $ 16,391 $ 16,306 $ 12,261 $ 13,786 $ 19,134 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.65 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.42 0.43 0.33 0.38 0.53 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 16,509 $ 15,297 $ 15,353 $ 15,353 $ 14,572 Charged-off loans (439 ) (220 ) (1,211 ) (603 ) (215 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 37 78 44 65 103 Net loans charged-off (402 ) (142 ) (1,167 ) (538 ) (112 ) Provision for loan losses 1,800 1,354 1,111 538 893 Balance at end of period $ 17,907 $ 16,509 $ 15,297 $ 15,353 $ 15,353 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.66 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.60 % Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans 124 118 152 133 92 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS Commercial real estate $ (252 ) $ 71 $ (846 ) $ (92 ) $ 1 Commercial installment (10 ) (155 ) (170 ) (331 ) 62 Residential real estate 1 (20 ) (1 ) (16 ) (124 ) Consumer installment (141 ) (38 ) (150 ) (99 ) (51 ) Total, net $ (402 ) $ (142 ) $ (1,167 ) $ (538 ) $ (112 ) Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.02 % Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.08 0.10 0.18 0.03 0.02 DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.16 % 0.28 % 0.84 % 0.74 % 0.18 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.08 0.04 0.08 0.01 0.03 Total accruing delinquent loans 0.24 0.32 0.92 0.75 0.21 Non-accruing loans 0.53 0.51 0.38 0.44 0.65 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 0.77 % 0.83 % 1.30 % 1.19 % 0.86 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net income $ 8,402 $ 8,481 $ 7,721 $ 4,207 $ 5,015 Plus (less): Gain on sale of securities, net - (1,351 ) (135 ) (80 ) (157 ) (Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment, net - (2 ) 92 (3 ) - Loss on other real estate owned 335 - 31 20 146 Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,351 - 1,096 - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 691 158 103 4,998 3,039 Income tax expense (1) (245 ) (37 ) (22 ) (1,440 ) (720 ) Total core earnings (2) (A) $ 9,183 $ 8,600 $ 7,790 $ 8,798 $ 7,323 Net interest income (B) $ 24,665 $ 24,590 $ 24,563 $ 24,104 $ 22,445 Plus: Non-interest income 10,102 9,710 8,421 7,806 7,643 Total Revenue 34,767 34,300 32,984 31,910 30,088 Adj: Gain on sale of securities, net - (1,351 ) (135 ) (80 ) (157 ) Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 34,767 $ 32,949 $ 32,849 $ 31,830 $ 29,931 Total non-interest expense 22,419 22,266 22,359 26,803 23,400 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment, net - 2 (92 ) 3 - Less: Loss on other real estate owned (335 ) - (31 ) (20 ) (146 ) Less: Loss on debt extinguishment - (1,351 ) - (1,096 ) - Less: Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (691 ) (158 ) (103 ) (4,998 ) (3,039 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 21,393 $ 20,759 $ 22,133 $ 20,692 $ 20,215 (in millions) Total average earning assets (E) $ 3,352 $ 3,367 $ 3,306 $ 3,309 $ 3,308 Total average assets (F) 3,814 3,807 3,662 3,655 3,642 Total average shareholders' equity (G) 407 406 406 396 395 Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 279 278 278 281 288 Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 277 277 276 269 287 Total tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,732 3,653 3,549 3,542 3,506 (in thousands) Total common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 14,929 15,214 15,587 15,558 15,549 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,103 15,441 15,593 15,602 15,581 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.47 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 18.56 18.18 17.70 17.30 18.49 Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4) (M) 11,681 11,412 9,560 5,549 8,002 Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (I+M)/K 17.78 17.43 17.09 16.94 17.98 Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 7.42 7.57 7.77 7.60 8.20

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Performance ratios (5) GAAP return on assets 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.46 % 0.55 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 0.96 0.91 0.86 0.96 0.80 GAAP return on equity 8.22 8.40 7.64 4.21 5.04 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 8.98 8.52 7.71 8.81 7.36 Core return on tangible equity (2) (6) (A+Q)/H 13.36 12.72 11.54 12.66 10.31 Efficiency ratio (2) (7) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 59.47 60.67 64.82 62.56 65.02 Net interest margin (B+P)/E 2.98 3.00 3.06 2.95 2.75 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 570 $ 646 $ 719 $ 674 $ 658 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 121 120 119 119 119 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 416 490 551 516 503 Intangible amortization (Q) 256 256 256 240 207

Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.87% for the first three quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23.78% in the first three quarters of 2019. Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by taking core earnings divided by shareholders' equity less the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a marginal rate of 23.87% for the first three quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, and 23.78% in the first three quarters of 2019. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

