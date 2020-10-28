CONTAKT LLC: Contakt World Retains Award-Winning Middle-Market Investment Bank Objective Capital Partners to Manage Buy-Side M&A

Contakt World Reveals M&A Strategy Led by Objective Capital Partners

OCEANSIDE and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Contakt LLC, subsidiary of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process, today announced its retention of Objective Capital Partners ("Objective") - a leading US. middle-market investment banking and valuation firm in the United States specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and valuation advisory services.

Among their core industries of focus, Objective maintains significant transaction volume and core competencies in technology, healthcare, life sciences, business services, manufacturing & distribution, and consumer segments. Contakt World determined Objective to be a perfect fit based on their executive team's successful exection of over 500 M&A advisory engagements in these areas. Objective targets tranasaction sizes in the lower middle-market. Objective's rigorous deal planning and execution has earned them awards from The M&A Advisor, Acquisition International, BNY Mellon, and more, for awards including Technology Deal of The Year 2019, Consumer Discretionary Deal of The Year 2019, Corporate/Strategic Deal of The Year 2019, and more. Contakt World has engaged Objective to focus on buy-side M&A.

"We remain inspired by public health icon Bill Foege who helped stop smallpox from decimating the planet, former CDC Director, and co-founder of leading NGOs CDC Foundation and The Task Force for Global Health. Our vision at Contakt World is to become the world's largest, ethical contact tracing and digital health surveillance system - a trusted link between public health agencies and their communities. Due to the speed at which this market operates and the urgency for effective COVID-19 contact tracing that transcends barriers of technology, accessibility, and trust, M&A is an essential part of Contakt World's overall strategy," said Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World.

With Objective leading buy-side M&A transaction cycles, Contakt World intends to acquire and/or integrate disparate apps, technologies, and companies that have useful tools or existing market share to enable public health agencies and officials to better preserve individual privacy across borders. M&A transactions also mean Contakt World can accelerate de-identified data collection for health agencies and research, while adding new top-line revenue models for each deal by connecting B2B/B2I sales opportunities with B2G contracts, and vice versa.

Matthew Pelo, Vice President at Objective Capital Partners, stated, "We're excited about our engagement with Contakt World, including the team they have assembled of biotech, life sciences, health equity, and public health experts. Public health as a capital market segment may be underestimated, as the pandemic brings new attention to the irreplaceable work of epidemiologists, public health officials, and the local, state and national agencies that are tasked with reducing the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19, now supplemented with significant capital resources from global governments."

Pelo added "In leading their M&A strategy, we support Contakt World's mission to ensure that no other contagion will affect the world in the future the way COVID-19 has, and believe that effective digital tracing systems must transcend trust, technology, and accessibility barriers to achieve broad adoption and efficacy." Prospective acquisitions for Contakt World in public health and pandemic response are encouraged to contact Objective as below.

About Objective

Objective Capital Partners, LLC is a leading investment banking and valuation firm offering M&A and Valuation Advisory Services for lower middle market companies, specializing in transactions valued at $20-75MM. Founded in 2006, Objective's seasoned professionals have collectively executed over 500 M&A advisory engagements and 1,000 business valuations within its six practice groups: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Technology. Objective is tenaciously invested in providing world-class, sector-focused advisory services aligned with its clients' objectives. Additional information on Objective is available at www.objectivecp.com?.?

M&A Advisor Contacts

Trever Acers

Managing Director

Trever.acers@objectivecp.com

Matthew Pelo

Vice President

Matthew.pelo@objectivecp.com

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a data technology company innovating the contact tracing process, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable contact tracing and health surveillance system globally. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, next-gen data integrations and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

This press release is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Contakt World Technologies Corp.

Justin Beck, President and Director

Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director - 5WPR

contakt@5wpr.com

Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer from Contakt World

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the actual timing of Contakt World's product offering launch and ability to commercialize its solutions in accordance with its plans including those under the SHLI collaboration, the ability of Contakt World to obtain GAEN entitlements from Google and Apple, or allowing Contakt World to keep its apps on each respective app store for iOS and Android mobile operating systems. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include those risks listed above as well as additional risks like regulatory changes, general economic, market, political, or business conditions, actual or perceived implications of COVID-19 immunization or treatments and the timing and delivery thereof, meeting or maintaining various conditions of HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, protection of Company intellectual property, and adoption of Contakt World platform or apps by government, B2B, B2I customers and consumer end-users. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Disclosure from Objective Capital Partners

The above testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and is not a guarantee of future performance or success. This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to buy, sell, subscribe for or issue any securities. While the information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, Objective Capital Partners and BA Securities, LLC make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. All information contained herein is preliminary, limited and subject to completion, correction or amendment. It should not be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice and may not be reproduced or distributed to any person. Securities and investment banking services are offered through BA Securities, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC. Principals of Objective Capital are Registered Representatives of BA Securities. Objective Capital Partners and BA Securities are separate and unaffiliated entities.

SOURCE: CONTAKT LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611774/Contakt-World-Retains-Award-Winning-Middle-Market-Investment-Bank-Objective-Capital-Partners-to-Manage-Buy-Side-MA