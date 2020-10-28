DJ Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC: Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (0W4R) Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC: Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 28-Oct-2020 / 19:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.* 28 October 2020 *Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC* *('Williams', 'WGPH', or the 'Company')* *Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ('Cancellation')* Williams (ISIN DE000A1H6VM4) announces that, further to the announcement made on 27 October 2020, it has been informed by Deutsche Börse today that the admission of the Company's Ordinary shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange _(Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) _has been cancelled with effect from close of trading on 28 October 2020. For further information please contact the following: *Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc* *Tel: +44 1235 777 842* Tim Hunt *- End of ad-hoc announcement -* Legal Entity Identifier: 213800AFJXFAVYBTE915 *END* Contact: Mark Biddle General Counsel Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: 0W4R LEI Code: 213800AFJXFAVYBTE915 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 86771 EQS News ID: 1143785 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 28, 2020 14:22 ET (18:22 GMT)