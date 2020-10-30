Vow ASA: Vow ASA enters into strategic partnership with Repsol on industry decarbonization

Vow ASA has, through its subsidiary ETIA, entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Repsol to explore multiple applications and solutions to produce clean and renewable energy for CO2 emission reduction.

"We are very excited to enter into this agreement, and we are committed to provide technology to support Repsol on their ambitious roadmap towards zero emissions"; says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

Repsol, headquartered in Spain, is a global multienergy provider. It is one of the first energy companies to make a net zero emissions commitment by 2050 aligned with the climate objectives set out by the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Goals. This commitment also includes intermediate goals for 2025, 2030, and 2040.

"We knew that our acquisition of ETIA last year gave Vow ASA unique technology and access to more markets. That the technology has become a key solution in a decarbonization strategy for one of the larger oil- and gas companies in Europe, demonstrates our relevance deep into new industry verticals in green transition"; says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a follow up statement.

About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.





