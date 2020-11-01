Anzeige
Sonntag, 01.11.2020
WKN: A2NB6F ISIN: BMG7998G1069 Ticker-Symbol: S9AD 
Tradegate
30.10.20
10:48 Uhr
0,179 Euro
+0,001
+0,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.11.2020 | 14:58
SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCQX: SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Media questions should be directed to:

Iain Cracknell
Director of Communications
+44 (0)7765 221 812

Analyst questions should be directed to:

Hawthorn Advisors
+44 (0)203 7454960
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
+44(0)20 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl--notice-of-change-to-seadrill-s-financial-calendar,c3229249

© 2020 PR Newswire
