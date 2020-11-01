AMAG: Revenue of Austrian based aluminium group AMAG in the first three quarters of 2020 stood at Euro 673.2 mn, compared with Euro 821.5 mn in the previous year (-18.1 %). While primary aluminium shipments increased compared with the previous year, a tangible decrease in demand occurred for recycled cast alloys and aluminium rolled products. Total shipments in Q1-Q3/2020 stood at 303,900 tonnes (336,500 tonnes in Q1-Q3/2019). Lower aluminium prices are also exerting a negative effect on revenue. In the first three quarters of 2020, the average price amounted to 1,663 USD/t, down 9 % year-on-year. EBIT amounted to Euro 17.7 mn, compared with Euro 47.9 mn in the previous year. Net income after taxes decreased from Euro 30.0 mn to Euro 11.1 mn. Demand for aluminium products continues to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...