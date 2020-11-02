DJ Magnit Launches Own Delivery Service

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Launches Own Delivery Service 02-Nov-2020 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release | Krasnodar | November 2, 2020. Magnit Launches Own Delivery Service The Company has launched its own online ordering and delivery service to ship products from stores. The service is available in the new Magnit Dostavka (Delivery - Ed.) application, which will become a platform for developing the ?ompany's e-commerce projects. At the first stage, the service is available to residents of Moscow. Over 5000 products are offered for ordering. Delivery is available within 60 min or at a predefined time within the next 2 days. Krasnodar, Russia (November 2, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, launches its own delivery service. At the start, the service is available in all districts of Moscow within MKAD ring road. Twelve stores offering the optimalassortment are connected to the service. One can select goods, place an order and pay for it via Magnit Dostavka mobile app on iOS or Android. For service details, please follow the link [1]. Delivery fee depends on the ordered quantity and may vary from 0 to 149 rubles with no basket size limitations - one may order down to 1 product. Over 5000 products, including grocery, fruits and vegetables, fresh category goods, as well as the most popular household, care and pet products and many others are available to order via the app. At the start of the project, prices and discounts when ordering online are similar to those in the chain's stores. Shortly, Magnit plans to connect its e-commerce platform to the single loyalty program allowing accrual and redemption of bonuses for online purchases. The launch of the service and the new mobile app are important steps within a series of projects aimed at developing the in-house delivery service and setting up an attractive omnichannel offer. When developing the new service, both national as well as international best practices were taken into consideration. The project is being piloted in partnership with Yandex.Eda service, whose experts became part of the application development team. Alongside colleagues from Magnit, they managed to launch as fast as possible with comfortable conditions for Magnit customers. In the future, the retailer plans to sequentially transfer technological and operational solutions to its own perimeter, while simultaneously developing various partnerships. "The development of omni-channel services under our own brand is a key component of Magnit's strategy. It is extremely important for us to allow millions of our customers across the country to enjoy high-quality and modern services. Launching a delivery service in Moscow is one of the first steps in this direction, and we have many digital product initiatives in the pipeline and a long way to go," - said Florian Jansen, Magnit's Executive Director and Deputy CEO. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86966 EQS News ID: 1144545 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99e3467316a04ccca57632eb92424c7e&application_id=1144545&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2020 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)