Atari(R) Teams Up with Karma the Game of Destiny(R) to Support In-Game Purchases Using Atari Token

New Cryptocurrency from Atari to Power Purchases and Transactions in Reality-Bending Social Platform that Merges Multiplayer Gaming with Reality TV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with Karma the Game of Destiny® - the first truly immersive game for adults to meet and socialize in both the digital and real worlds. Through the terms of the partnership, the new Atari Token (ATRI) will be integrated into the innovative Karma the Game of Destiny social-eco platform, where like-minded players can meet for various activities "In the Real" as well as take journeys "Into the Digital" for an immersive entertainment experience without borders.

Karma the Game of Destiny is a living and breathing entertainment experience framed as a multiplayer game / televised game show; it's a world of portals which lead players to both real and virtual locations. Depending on what a player is looking for, they begin their journey by choosing one of three doors: Values, Compatibility, or Intimacy. The main objective of Karma the Game of Destiny is to have fun and form connections with others - whether short and sweet or long and enduring.

The Atari Token will be integrated throughout Karma the Game of Destiny to form an ERC-20 foundation for in-game purchases. The Atari Token may be used for Ambassador payouts as well as accepted as a form of payment for Karma the Game of Destiny's very own Karma Play Tokens, which are used to purchase additional lives and game content.

"From its inception, the Atari Token was designed as a cryptocurrency for various forms of digital entertainment, from purchasing legacy media digitally to being used as a virtual currency in new and innovative virtual spaces," said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Karma the Game of Destiny is an exciting new addition to our portfolio of partners lining up to support the Atari Token when it comes to market this November."

Rene Reyes, the inventor of the Game and Chairman of Karma the Game of Destiny, said, "Atari is at the heart of the video game experience. It's so exciting to launch our new world with Atari being part of our in-game currencies and cross platform ecosystems. Karma's affiliate and portals to other worlds and experiences makes this partnership incredibly valuable to our Mission. We are where you meet your friends to go have some fun in a multitude of Worlds."

CEO and co-founder, Robert Porter said, "This is a true game changer, and we are excited by the energy that is coming together to build something as novel as this." Robert's background is in fintech as well as cryptocurrency; he is also the co-founder of Volatile, a crypto investment company. "With Karma we're launching something right out of science fiction for the next generation. Karma the Game of Destiny partnering with Atari Token is exactly the right move for us." Karma the game of Destiny is currently looking at a December 1st soft launch and will continue to work with Atari to integrate their ATRI throughout the platform into 2021.

Karma the Game of Destiny features Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality as well as "real" world venues, events, travel, media experiences like concerts and movie showings, and even facilitates online and offline meetups and dates. The host of the show, an AI named Guru, encourages players to socialize and try out new activities with others, while also protecting them from misbehaving players and potential scammers. Everyone can opt into the global game show or remain private in their journey. To learn more about Karma the Game of Destiny, please visit the official website here:https://www.karmathegame.guru.

Atari Chain Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atari SA, created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in entertainment-based industries. The Atari Token, currently slated to be listed in November of 2020, is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group.

For more information on the Atari Token, please join Atari Telegram at https://t.me/AtariTokenOfficial and visitatarichain.com.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.

Visit us online at www.atari.com.

About Karma the Game of Destiny

Karma the Game of Destiny is an immersive experience that gamifies classified advertising and creates a game show experience to play out globally. It, like a newspaper or media platform will provide varied theatrical content for players that opt-in played out like a real-world Reality TV Game Show. Furthermore, advertisements are in the form of listings that players can put in their bucketlist, on their calendars, share with their groups, hide from or zap. No popups or other annoying distractions. Ambassadors build audiences and function as independent co-hosts to the game show and are listing agents for venues, events and travel destinations designed to build community and create inclusion events, build up social locations post pandemic and give people digital realities as alternatives to going out. Visit us online at www.karmathegame.guru

###

PRESS CONTACT

For Atari:

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

UberStrategist Inc.

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

For Karma the Game of Destiny:

Robert Porter

robert.p@karmathegame.guru

SOURCE: Atari

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613830/AtariR-Teams-Up-with-Karma-the-Game-of-DestinyR-to-Support-In-Game-Purchases-Using-Atari-Token