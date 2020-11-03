DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 03-Nov-2020 / 15:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | November 3, 2020 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (November 3, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the second coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the second coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-04 series in the amount of 344,100,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100ZS3 Identification number of the 4B02-04-60525-P-003P as of securities issue and the date October 29, 2019 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period the second coupon period which the yield is paid for: (05.05.2020-03.11.2020) The total amount of the 344,100,000 (three hundred and interest to be paid against forty four million one hundred bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest to 34.41 (thirty four rubles 41 be paid against one bond: kopecks) per each bond The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: November 2, 2020 The date of the obligation November 3, 2020 fulfilment: The total amount of the Following the 2nd coupon period interest paid against bonds the amount of 344,100,000.00 following the reporting (three hundred and forty four period: million one hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87129 EQS News ID: 1145073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

