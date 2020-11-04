Attached are reports of the 20 largest registered shareholders of companies whose shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland or First North Iceland. Please note that the shareholder registry does not necessarily include information about beneficiary owners or reflect voting rights. Reason for correction: The percentage column in the October sheet was in proportions instead of percentage as indicated in column header. This has now been fixed. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=797355