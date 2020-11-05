Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting

?Extraordinary General Meeting of the MCH Group Ltd. on 27 November 2020

As announced on 27 October 2020, MCH Group Ltd. will submit a modified structure for the capital increases and also further structural measures to shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting once again. These measures are essential to enable the MCH Group to secure the continued existence of the company and to ensure the group can implement its strategy over the long term.

The Extraordinary General Meeting is being held at 08:00 on 27 November 2020 in the Congress Center Basel. Given the current COVID-19 situation and the ban on events with more than 50 people, the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. has decided that the voting rights of shareholders can only be exercised by granting a proxy to the independent voting representative. It is not possible to attend the General Meeting in person.

The invitation with the motions and explanations of the Board of Directors will be sent to shareholders by post. The agenda items and statements of the Board of Directors are additionally being published on the MCH Group website under Investors / General Meeting(in German).

The Board of Directors is submitting the following interdependent motions to the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 November 2020:

Introduction of an opting-up clause allowing Lupa Systems to hold up to 49 % of the shares without being obliged to make a public offer.

Capital increases of up to CHF 104.5 million, conducted in two instalments, with subscription rights granted to all shareholders; the first instalment of CHF 30 million will have an issue price of CHF 15.00, and the second instalment, for a maximum of CHF 74.5 million, an issue price of CHF 10.00.

Amendment to the Statutes regarding the future composition of the Board of Directors, with three members from the public-sector entities, three members from Lupa Systems and three independent members.

Election of James R. Murdoch (founder and CEO of Lupa Systems), Jeff Palker (managing partner and general counsel of Lupa Systems) and Eleni Lionaki (partner of Lupa Systems) to the Board of Directors.

Lifting of the restrictions on voting rights, allowing all shareholders to exercise their voting rights on a pro rata basis in future, without limitations.

The measures to be voted on will make it possible to implement the original plan of taking Lupa Systems on board as a new anchor shareholder who is willing to invest up to CHF 75 million in the company in the context of the planned capital increases. The public-sector entities will still hold at least 33.34 % of the shares following completion of the transaction. The share held by Lupa Systems subsequent to the transaction will depend on how many subscription rights are exercised by shareholders from the public.

The partial replacement and reduction in size of the Board of Directors will be taking place gradually up to the time of the Ordinary General Meeting in 2021. It is envisaged that the Canton of Basel-Stadt will withdraw the delegation of Tanja Soland to the Board once the capital increase has been completed, and she will step down from the Board of Directors. Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen will step down from the Board of Directors at the same time. At the request of the Board of Directors and Lupa Systems, Ulrich Vischer will remain Chairman of the Board until the Ordinary General Meeting in 2021. He will then hand over his mandate to a successor.

Agenda / Motions / Explanations (in German) (https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/general-meeting/)

News online (https://www.mch-group.com/en/news/)

Media contact:

MCH Group AG

Corporate Communications

Christian Jecker

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com



Wichtiger Hinweis | Important Note

Dieses Dokument dient der Information der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre der MCH Group AG im Hinblick auf die Kapitalerhöhungen, die der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG vom 27. November 2020 zur Abstimmung vorgelegt werden. Dieses Dokument stellt weder ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder zur Investition in Effekten der MCH Group AG oder einer ihrer Konzerngesellschaften dar. Dieses Dokument ist weder ein Prospekt im Sinne des Bundesgesetzes über Finanzdienstleistungen («FIDLEG») noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange AG oder ein Prospekt gemäss irgendeiner anderen Gesetzgebung oder Regelung. Exemplare dieses Dokuments dürfen weder in Länder versandt noch in Ländern verteilt bzw. aus solchen versandt werden, in welchen dies gesetzlich unzulässig oder untersagt ist. Eine Entscheidung über eine Teilnahme an der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechten der MCH Group AG, die der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG vom 27. November 2020 zur Abstimmung vorgelegt wird, ist ausschliesslich auf der Grundlage des entsprechenden Emissions- und Kotierungsprospekts bzw. Nachtrags zum Prospekt, der zu diesem Zweck von der MCH Group AG veröffentlicht wird, und nicht anhand dieses Dokuments zu treffen. Exemplare des Emissions- und Kotierungsprospekts sowie des Nachtrags zum Prospekt werden voraussichtlich ab 30. November 2020 bzw. 8. Dezember 2020 gratis verfügbar sein.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the «Securities Act»)) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended («Securities Act»), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This document does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.

The offer referred to herein, when made in member states of the European Economic Area («EEA») and the United Kingdom, is only addressed to and directed to "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) the Prospectus Regulation («Qualified Investors»). For these purposes, the expression «Prospectus Regulation» means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant delegated regulations. If located in a relevant state, each person who initially acquires any securities, and to the extent applicable any funds on behalf of which such person acquires such securities that are located in a relevant state, or to whom any offer of securities may be made will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor as defined above. The offer of the Shares will be made pursuant to exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus in connection with offers of securities.

MiFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer›s product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Shares has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Shares is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU of the Euro- pean Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments (as amended, «MiFID II») and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Shares to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. The target market and distribution channel(s) may vary in relation to sales outside the EEA in light of local regulatory regimes in force in the relevant jurisdiction. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Shares (a «distributor») should take into consideration the manufacturer›s target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer›s target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribu- tion channels.

For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who are (i) outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) («Investment professionals») of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the «Order») or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) («High net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.») of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) to (iv) together being referred to as «relevant persons»). The Shares are expected to only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or other- wise acquire such Shares will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.