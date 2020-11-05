Data presented at recent American Academy of Optometry meeting demonstrates PRECISION1 rated superior over leading competitor

Direct-to-consumer campaign in the U.S. delivers brand engagement and furthers patient trial of PRECISION1 among new and existing lens wearers

PRECISION1 for Astigmatism launched to select U.S. eye care practices, with broader availability planned in the U.S. and Europe in early 2021

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, announced continued momentum of its PRECISION1one-day, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses following strong reception by the U.S. Eye Care Professional (ECP) community around its launch in late 2019. Alcon is energizing doctors and patients with data affirming the superior wearing experience of the lens, as well as the See What Happens consumer campaign, featuring actress Katherine McNamara and the PRECISION1 SEE FREE incentive program designed to drive patient awareness and trials during COVID-19 recovery.

"With the unprecedented challenges this year, Alcon has pivoted to meet Eye Care Professional and patient needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sergio Duplan, President, Alcon North America. "The commercial and consumer success of PRECISION1 in the U.S. is not only a testament to the clinical performance of the lens, but also speaks to the innovative and customer-centric mindset of our teams who were at the ready with powerful programs and compelling campaigns created to support practices as they began to re-open and recover."

The superior on-eye performance of PRECISION1 was highlighted in clinical study findings presented at the recent American Academy of Optometry annual meeting (October 7 22). A subjective preference study showed the brand was rated significantly higher than the leading competitor for key vision and performance indicators. In the study, five times more patients "strongly preferred" PRECISION1 lenses over the leading daily disposable lens competitor. This study also showed that wearers rated PRECISION1 significantly higher than the leading daily disposable lens competitor for overall quality of vision, end-of-day vision, overall comfort, end-of-day comfort and overall handling including insertion and removal (p=0.015 for all).1

The brand is also partnering with actress Katherine McNamara for its See What Happens consumer campaign to drive awareness and trial of the lens among "Gen-Zennials" in their 20s. The campaign includes a full-scale online ad and social media campaign and partnerships with social media influencers detailing their experiences with the lenses. Consumers are also encouraged to take the interactive "Lens Love" quiz, download a free trial certificate and find an eye doctor to try PRECISION1 contact lenses.

As part of the PRECISION1 SEE FREE program, Alcon is providing exclusive patient savings through December 2020 to drive traffic to practices while also delivering safe, convenient direct-to-patient shipping.

"Like any other independent practice owner, the COVID-19 shutdown had a significant impact on my business and my ability to do what I love deliver quality eye care to my patients," said Dr. Eric Arneson, Hastings Vision Clinic, Nebraska. "When my doors opened back up, the PRECISION1 SEE FREE program allowed me to engage my patients with a great incentive program to drive trials, which often resulted in annual supply purchases. This helps drive compliant contact lens wear with a product that delivers a great on-eye experience."

PRECISION1 sphere contact lenses are currently available in the U.S. and will be rolling out to additional markets in late 2020 into 2021. To build on this momentum, Alcon is currently introducing PRECISION1 for Astigmatism contact lenses in the U.S. to select eye care practices, with broader availability planned in the U.S. and Europe in early 2021. Recently presented clinical data for PRECISION1 for Astigmatism lenses found exceptional on-eye stability, which supports visual performance for patients with astigmatism.2

Wearing contact lenses requires a prescription. Ask your Eye Care Professional for complete wear, care and safety information.

