CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2020;Das Instrument 3QSS DE000A133ZR0 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2020

The instrument 3QSS DE000A133ZR0 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2020

