Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers: enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence

Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

____________________________________________________________________

Marishka Martins

Group PR Consultant | Marketing & Creative Services

Capgemini India | Mumbai

www.capgemini.com

_____________________________

Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers: enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence

Driving Automation Systems Validation will help to make autonomous vehicle development and driving, powered by data, safe and reliable

Paris, November 6 2020 - Capgemini announced today its second set of Intelligent Industry offerings this time focused on enabling end to end support for the advanced driving automation systems validation and verification process. The news follows the recent announcement of Capgemini's 5G and Edge services to help organizations to make the right investments in the foundation of their data-driven transformation. This new offer supports automotive manufacturers and the wider industry to progress efficiently, with confidence, their roadmap to autonomous driving.

"Autonomous driving is an exciting outcome of Intelligent Industry. But it is a complex undertaking: achieving acceptable levels of safetyand reliability will require substantial verification and validation," comments Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member. "A single vehicle can generate several hundreds of petabytes of data through driving. But no vehicle can drive enough miles and generate enough data to anticipate how to behave in any scenario on a public road. Virtual modeling and constant learning are needed with infrastructure and analytics to process it.Capgemini's new set of Driving Automation Systems Validation service offerings, can help automotive manufacturers to manage all this data and the complete validation and verification, so they can concentrate their R&D efforts in progressing to higher levels of autonomy."

With the integration of Altran, the world leader in engineering and R&D services, Capgemini is pioneering Intelligent Industry through its full capabilities in industrial and digital technologies. For example, using Capgemini and Altran's unique combination of automotive engineering, data and technology expertise, Groupe PSA has been able to move further faster on the application of the huge volume of data generated by its test campaigns.

"We wanted to work with Capgemini and Altran because of their strong skills in data oriented and cloud- based projects. Participating in a European innovation project for the automotive industry in the field of the connected and autonomous car is very challenging. This collaboration enables us to complete our data collection and processing on schedule, and helps us to deploy innovative solutions for data analysis methods on a hybrid-cloud based solution," explains Jean-Louis Sauvaget, Research & Development Division, Expert car data acquisition and post processing for customer usage in Groupe PSA.

Achieving acceptable levels of safety and reliability to enable autonomous driving will need substantial verification and validation activity - requiring vast numbers of simulations and road tests, generating data at scales rarely seen. Through the Group's deep engineering and IT expertise and assets, Capgemini's Driving Automation Systems validation offer will enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and the wider industry, to put in place the architecture and technology required for confidence, safety and trust in the driverless system, with the following:

Test strategy and orchestration,

Physical and virtual data production,

Data management,

Tools integration and digital continuity,

Hybrid cloud infrastructure.

And full verification and validation as a service.

For more information about Capgemini's Intelligent Industry offerings visit: https://www.capgemini.com/service/intelligent-industry/

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com .

Attachment