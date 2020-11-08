Lenzing: Austrian based fibers producer Lenzing's revenue declined by 26.1 percent to Euro 1.19 bn in the first three quarters of 2020. The earnings development essentially reflects the decline in revenue. The implementation of measures for structural earnings improvements in all regions mitigated this effect. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fell by 47.4 percent to Euro 140.4 mn in the first three quarters of 2020. The EBITDA margin decreased from 16.5 percent to 11.7 percent. Net loss for the period amounted to Euro minus 2.8 mn (01-09/2019: net profit of Euro 117.1 mn). "Lenzing reacted quickly to the increased pressure on prices and volume caused by the COVID-19 crisis and consequently held its ground in this extremely difficult market ...

