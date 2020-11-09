Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-11-09 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS4 Buyback VLN 13.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB002029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2020 - Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 9 TLN 15.11.2020 Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2020 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 16.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2020 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2020 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2020 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2020 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2020 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2020 Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Maturity date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.