Megola, Inc.: Megola's Disinfectant/ Deodorizing/ Sanitizing Portable Ozone Unit Known to Kill Viruses

Ozone is a natural gas composed of three atoms of oxygen and is Scientifically Proven to Kill SARS Coronavirus and Influenza; Interest is Sparked in its Ability to Combat COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Megola, Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"), a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Services Company is pleased to update that NEW Inventory is now available for our DIY portable Disinfectant/Deodorizing/Sanitizing ozone unit that eliminates toxic compounds. Amid the Global Coronavirus pandemic, public interest has recently increased in the ability of disinfectant and sanitizing ozone devices which can help eliminate infectious agents such as SARS Coronavirus, Bacteria, Influenza, Hemolytic Streptococci and many others sparking the industry's interest in ozone's ability to help combat Covid-19. Marketed under the brand name "The Stink Genie", the multi-purpose ozone-emitting device that can kill mold, mildew, fungus, formaldehyde, xylene gasses and all types of smoke odors.

"Megola has the best in market, multi-purpose, portable ozone unit that is not only inexpensive and durable but has longevity output of a 16,000-hour bulb life. It's the best value for your dollar," states CEO Bob Gardiner.

The Stink Genie is a product that compliments existing disinfectant protocols with the help of ozone, is made in the United States and is simple to use only requiring the user to plug in, set a timer and walk away.

Covid-19 Cases are Surging

The U.S. reported a record of just under 100,000 new cases in one day. Europe shuts down again due to its second wave of outbreaks in UK, France, Belgium, and the Chez Republic.

COMPLIMENT existing disinfectant protocols with help of ozone.

Simple to use: Plug In, Set Timer, Walk Away

Only $149.95, Free Shipping, Free Timer ….. Made in USA

ORDER NOW while supply lasts: https://www.geniebrands.com/stink-genie/

USE DISCOUNT CODE: MGON for an additional $15 off

FAQ's about ozone: https://www.geniebrands.com/frequently-asked-questions/

National Ozone Association (NOAI) released:

On March 12, 2020, the National Ozone Association (NOAI) released the following statement regarding ozone as an agent for killing the current strain of coronavirus: "[O]zone has been proven to kill numerous types of viruses. This includes previous versions of the coronavirus. Admittedly, treating the COVID-19 is yet to be proven for nearly every sanitizing product on the market. So, we are relying on the several past versions of SARS, Bird Flu, and MERS to support the belief that previous sanitizing methods will also sanitize the COVID-19 virus. … Unlike treating mold, pest, or heavy odors; killing pathogens does not require a strong dose of ozone. Treatments of about an hour or two should be enough to kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces."

NOAI advises that "short ozone treatments are therefore easy to apply. Set the timer for an hour and spend a little time outside the house or building. Combine routine ozone treatments with proper cleaning and sanitizing already in place, handwashing, and controlling infection hotspots for maximum effect." Read the organization's full statement here: https://noai.org/node/611.

The Company recently acquired the Stink Genie product line as disclosed in our press release of November 2, 2020:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/news/UPDATE---Megola-Recaps-Recent-Events?id=278763

