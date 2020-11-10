Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services

Hi,

Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services

Acquisition will mark a step-change in Capgemini's Australia footprint

Paris, November 10, 2020 - Capgemini announced today that it has entered into an a scheme implementation deed (Scheme Implementation Deed) with RXP Services (ASX: RXP) to acquire RXP Services under an Australian statutory shareholder approved process (Scheme). With over 550 professionals in four locations across Australia, this acquisition would strengthen Capgemini's capabilities in digital, data and cloud in the country. This development supports Capgemini's strong growth ambition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, with locations in Sydney, Canberra and Hobart, RXP Services (with FY revenues ended 30 June-2020 of A$127m) provides cohesive, end-to-end capabilities to design, build and support digital solutions to clients in key industries across Australia.

RXP Services has built dynamic partnerships with market leading platforms and technology providers to deliver and manage its digital solutions. Highly complementary to Capgemini's set of digital expertise successfully developed locally, RXP Services would bring to Capgemini a well-established team of specialist consultants across Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow technologies. The acquisition of RXP Services would increase Capgemini's capabilities in digital in Australia and New Zealand, while strengthening its client portfolio across key industries. For RXP Services, Capgemini's breadth of service offerings and global scale will help to meet its clients' growing needs as well as expand career opportunities for its team members. In addition, RXP Services also owns leading branding, design and customer experience agency "The Works" which will open a new chapter in Capgemini's local capabilities to enable, design and deliver end to end amazing and differentiated digital experiences.

"The acquisition of RXP Serviceswill make Capgemini a market leader in Australia in digital, data and cloud, enhancing our ability to provide our clients with value, scale and world-class expertise" said Luc-Francois Salvador, Executive Chairman of Capgemini in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "This transaction will be a step change for Capgemini in Australia and illustrates Capgemini's growth ambition in Asia Pacific. Both companies share similar values and vision of the role of technology and humanity in successfully transforming businesses and society. Our strengths will enable us to use insights, design and technology to create inclusive and sustainable futures for our clients."

"At RXP Services we believe its critical that digital consultancies focus on the people aspect of technology-enabled solutions, hence Capgemini's conviction that the value of technology comes from and through people is very complementary to our beliefs," comments Ross Fielding, Chief Executive Officer, RXP Services. "In addition to the natural fit, joining Capgemini would offer a larger scale and capability for our RXP Servicesteams to deliver end to end solutions that our clients need and want, with the option to expand them globally. The RXP Services board and I unanimously recommend that RXP Services shareholders vote in favor of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of RXP Services shareholders."

Capgemini currently has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland and Wellington. Capgemini has been accelerating the digital transformation of its clients across industries locally, offering capabilities in strategy and transformation, application and technology, and operations and engineering. Earlier this year, Capgemini announced the acquisition of Australian MuleSoft specialist WhiteSky Labs.

The total proposed consideration for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of RXP Services (on a fully dilutive basis) would amount to A$95.5 million1. The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to certain conditions including RXP Services shareholder approval, court approval, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. Capgemini's acquisition of RXP Services is expected to close in early 2021.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com .

1 Based on 173,119,378 shares and 453,806 performance rights.

