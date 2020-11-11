CONTAKT LLC: Contakt World to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Contakt LLC, subsidiary of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process, will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit, hosted by Investor Summit Group and taking place November 16-18, 2020.

Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows.

Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38395

A live audio webcast and archive of the summit presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Investor Summit Group Virtual Fall Summit or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your Investor Summit Group representative.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company innovating the contact tracing process, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible, and scalable contact tracing and health surveillance system globally. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

This press release is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Contakt World Technologies Corp.

Justin Beck, President, and Director

Contakt Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director - 5WPR

contakt@5wpr.com

Contakt Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer from Contakt World

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the actual timing of Contakt World's product offering launch and ability to commercialize its solutions in accordance with its plans including those under the SHLI collaboration, the ability of Contakt World to obtain GAEN entitlements from Google and Apple, or allowing Contakt World to keep its apps on each respective app store for iOS and Android mobile operating systems. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include those risks listed above as well as additional risks like regulatory changes, general economic, market, political, or business conditions, actual or perceived implications of COVID-19 immunization or treatments and the timing and delivery thereof, meeting or maintaining various conditions of HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, protection of Company intellectual property, and adoption of Contakt World platform or apps by government, B2B, B2I customers and consumer end-users. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Contakt

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615888/Contakt-World-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit