With Black Friday Approaching, Tech Brands Leverage Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator to Augment Growth

One of the busiest times of the year for tech is only weeks away, and Newswire's Sales Accelerator is poised to help tech executives boost their sales initiatives.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Black Friday is only weeks away, and Big Tech is gearing up for a major weekend from the American people. In addition to the in-person deals on electronics, toys, software, and home appliances that will be offered on Friday, the entire weekend will likely generate revenue for tech giants as Cyber Monday and similar deals will target consumers who are looking to shop virtually during the ongoing pandemic. In an effort to boost sales revenue, tech companies are utilizing the power of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator as they head into the holiday season.

Mackenzie Frazier of Tech Radar recently covered Walmart's Black Friday deals that have already arrived. The impressive early sales include deals on everything from 4K TVs to gaming laptops - deals that are bound to be popular among an increasingly expanding online audience. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists (EMAS) are prepared to assist tech manufacturers as they look to push their products and services through strategic promotional campaigns.

"Holiday season and the weekend of Black Friday, in particular, are great opportunities for accelerated sales growth," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "With dedicated campaign management and a customerized approach, the EMA GT Sales Accelerator can drive qualified leads to our customers' businesses, increasing both web traffic and sales opportunities."

Newswire's EMAS team is an integral part of the Sales Accelerator. Newswire collaborates with in-house teams to identify media opportunities, create a compelling story, launch campaigns and benchmark performance on monthly reviews.

"With the tailored approach of the Sales Accelerator program, tech leaders can focus their media and marketing communications efforts to reach the right audiences at the right time. Timing is especially key given the time of year, and even more so given the circumstances with the ongoing health crisis," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator is helping tech companies augment their sales growth through consistent and relevant campaigns.

Learn how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator can assist your teams and boost their marketing and sales initiatives.

