KNOWBE4, LLC: KnowBe4's Security Awareness Essentials Certified in Association With the UK's National Cyber Security Centre

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its Security Awareness Essentials course is now certified in association with the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC, formerly GCHQ).



The NCSC's certification program is designed to assure high quality training courses delivered by experienced training providers. Courses are assessed at two levels: Awareness for those new to cyber security to give a thorough foundation in the subject and application for anyone looking for in-depth courses for their professional development.

Security awareness training is critical to protect organisations from breaches. According to Carbon Black, 88% of UK companies have suffered breaches within the last 12 months. Social engineering attacks such as phishing rank as one of the top causes of breaches, reported by the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report.

"Having our Security Awareness Essentials course, developed by one of our subsidiaries the Security Awareness Company, certified by the National Cyber Security Centre is a big step toward spreading more security awareness to end users throughout the UK," said Steve Graham, SVP of Operations for UK & I, KnowBe4. "The Security Awareness Essentials course covers the basics that everyone should know when it comes to passwords and social engineering attacks such as phishing. This certification helps to distinguish some of our cybersecurity training as meeting a certain benchmark for standards in the UK."

For more information on cybersecurity training offered by the National Cyber Security Centre, visit https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/information/certified-training. For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as the last line of defence.