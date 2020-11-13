Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp CEO, Dave Massey, to be interviewed on The Stock Market Podcast

Interview to Include Discussion of Audit Completion, Up-listing, Recent Acquisitions Along with 2021 Outlook

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company is pleased to announce Chief Executive Officer, Dave Massey, has been invited for an interview on The Stock Market Podcast.

During the podcast, Mr. Massey will discuss the current state of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp and provide updates on the audit progress, uplist plans, recent solar and HVAC acquisitions as well as the 2021 outlook.

"I look forward to the interview with The Stock Market Podcast to share the exciting recent developments with the investment community such as the Enerev Solar JV" said Dave Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "The company is gaining momentum and at an exciting inflection point - we are look forward to sharing our progress with investors. As we head into 2021, the company remains laser focused on continued growth."

The interview will be recorded and published early next week. The company will publish a press release on Friday, Nov 20th, 2020 with the link to the podcast.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

