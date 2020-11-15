voestalpine: The financial key performance indicators (KPIs) of the voestalpine Group for the first half of the business year 2020/21 were shaped entirely by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decrease in revenue by 21.9% from Euro 6.5 bn to Euro 5.1 bn stems from smaller delivery volumes and lower prices. On the earnings side, voestalpine succeeded in generating a substantially positive operating result (EBITDA) of Euro 395 mn in the business year's first half despite extremely difficult market conditions. Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis, EBITDA dropped 40.6%, down from Euro 666 mn in the same period the previous year. The decline in EBIT was much more pronounced: Apart from the pure operating performance, it was due especially to some Euro 200 mn in impairment losses on ...

