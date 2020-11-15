Strabag: In the first three quarters of 2020, construction group Strabag generated an output volume of Euro 11,099.85 mn, 9 % less than in the same period of the previous year. The order backlog as per 30 September 2020 amounted to Euro 19.0 bn, up 7 % on the same date in the previous year. The execution of large orders in the Americas, Hungary and Poland, among other places, was contrasted by new large orders and contract extensions in tunnelling in the United Kingdom and a significant increase in the order backlog in Germany. The Management Board confirms its outlook for the 2020 financial year as updated in August and anticipates a decrease in the output volume to approx. Euro 15.0 bn (-10 %). At the same time, it should still be possible to attain an EBIT margin of at least 3.5 % as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...