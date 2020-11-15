Austrian Post: In the first nine months of 2020, the Group revenue of Austrian Post has increased by 2.4 % to Euro 1,497.9 mn. Growth in the parcel business, supported by the full consolidation of the Turkish company Aras Kargo, compensated for the decline in the Mail and Retail & Bank Divisions. The reported Group EBIT fell from Euro 130.0m in the first three quarters of 2019 to Euro 81.4m in the period under review. The earnings situation of Austrian Post in the full year 2020 will depend on the further development of the Covid-19 pandemic. Assuming that current trends continue over the next few months and wide-ranging business impeding lockdown can be avoided, Group revenue growth is expected to exceed 3 %. The contribution of the Turkish company Aras Kargo is partly responsible ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...