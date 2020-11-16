Korr Acquisitions Group, Inc.: CORRECTION: KORR Acquisitions Group Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of TC Pipelines, LP Demanding a Fair Price

The following corrects a release issued earlier today by KORR Acquisitions Group. A sentence in the release was inadvertently included.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / KORR Acquisitions Group:

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. (together with its affiliates, including KORR Value, LP, "KORR"), a unit holder with a substantial position in TC Pipelines, LP

(NYSE:TCP) ("TCP" or the "Company"), today announced that it has delivered a letter to both the Board of Directors and the Conflict Committee regarding the proposed purchase by TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP). KORR demands a fair price which KORR believes is well north of $40 per unit.

The full text of KORR's letter can be viewed at the following link:

https://korracquisitions.com/tc-pipelines-lp/.

About KORR Value

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. is a New York based investment adviser that is focused on investing in undervalued publicly traded companies. KORR actively engages with managements to identify ways to unlock value for all shareholders and stakeholders.

Investor contact:

Korr Acquisitions Group, Inc.

Kenny Orr, (855)-KORRVLU

SOURCE: KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc.

