Alcantara recently introduced a fall/winter capsule collection in Japan in collaboration with Lavin and its licensed Lavin en Bleu and Lavin Collection brands. The new fashions include 30 different looks featuring "Made in Italy" luxury material from Alcantara. Yukihiro Takahashi, a highly regarded Japanese musician, and Tomoki Sukezane, a Japanese fashion editor and stylist, played a role in the runway show introduction of the new collection. More information is available at www.alcantara.com.

