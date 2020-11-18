CONTAKT LLC: Contakt World to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR) (OTC:TLOOF) (FWB:B2I) today announced that its to-be-subsidiary Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process, will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational investor conference taking place virtually December 1, 2020.

Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors, followed by a guided question and answer session as follows:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: December 1, 2020

Time: 4:20 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MbKy3IugRIeqVyWdbDlYTg

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational, please contact your Diamond Equity Research representative.

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive share exchange agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the share exchange agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a data technology company innovating the contact tracing process, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable contact tracing and health surveillance system globally. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, next-gen data integrations and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, all contributing towards health equity and the reduction of healthcare disparities for users around the world. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR; OTC:TLOOF; FWB: B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

Tracker Ventures Contact

Geoff Balderson

CEO and Director

Direct: 604-602-0001

Contakt Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Contakt Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director - 5WPR

contaktPR@5wpr.com

