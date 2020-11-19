Potnetwork Holdings Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of new VP of Product Development

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) ("the Company") announced today that it had created a new internal position of Vice President of Product Development for its Diamond CBD marketed brands, and appointed Kyle L. Pritz, a licensed and certified pharmacist in the State of Florida, to the position.

In this new role, Mr. Pritz will be responsible for overseeing the development of new proprietary products for Diamond CBD and vetting product line additions. Mr. Pritz holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from one of the top-twenty-five accredited pharmacy schools in the U.S. and is a registered, licensed pharmacist in the State of Florida. His background includes serving as a Clinic Staff Pharmacist at various healthcare facilities. In addition, Mr. Pritz holds a B.S. degree in Biochemistry from Florida State University.

Lee Lefkowitz, CEO of the Company, stated, "We are extremely delighted to add Kyle to our senior staff. He brings a fresh perspective, years of professional experience, and unsurpassed credentials to assist our product development effort. We believe his contribution over time will prove highly valuable to the continued success of the Company."

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:POTN), a publicly-traded SEC reporting company, is a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News.

Diamond CBD, our primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the development and marketing of premium hemp extracts containing a broad spectrum of natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team includes hemp industry pioneers and experts dedicated to producing the purest and most effective cannabidiol (CBD) containing products. The result is a robust selection, including powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and other CBD-containing products. For more information, please visit our website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

