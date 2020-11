Balfour Beatty requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20201119005777 (issued November 19, 2020) "Balfour Beatty Awarded $127 Million to Renovate Historic Randall School in Southwest DC" be killed.

The release was issued by Balfour Beatty without prior authorization from Lowe.

Contacts:

Ashley Webb

+1 (214)?451-1706

awebb@balfourbeattyus.com