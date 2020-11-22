Vienna Airport: Revenue of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport Group) in Q1-3/2020 fell by 56.9% to Euro 277.0 mn. EBITDA declined by 80.1% to Euro 62.3 mn, and EBIT was down by 120.3% to minus Euro 43.6 mn. "The encouraging news about the availability of effective vaccines in the near future comprises an important glimmer of hope for reinvigorating the aviation sector. The news gives ground for optimism that 2021 will once again be characterised by an upward trend. Up until then, the aviation industry, which is also indispensable in times of crisis, requires a practical testing strategy as well as European-wide and globally uniform travel regulations. In this case, the rapid antibody tests which can be carried out at the airport before departure serve as the basis for healthy and ...

