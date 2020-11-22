Uniqa: The Management Board and Supervisory Board at Uniqa Insurance Group AG decided on a strategic programme covering the next few years, under the name Uniqa 3.0. The programme will focus more intensively on customers, and make internal processes simpler, more efficient and more cost-effective. This will be accompanied by cutbacks in the workforce. A total of around 600 salaried employees of the Uniqa Group will be leaving the company by the end of 2022. Staff reductions will be achieved wherever possible through natural attrition and contract terminations agreed through mutual consent. A severance scheme has been put in place. The planned measures mean that expenses for restructuring measures will be incurred in the consolidated financial statements of up to approximately Euro 110 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...