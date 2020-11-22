Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch announced, that the new all-electronic tolling (AET) system developed for the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) is now fully operational and in revenue service. After intensive testing and final configuration, the new system went live on November 14, 2020. All road users now pay their vehicle tolls on NYSTA-operated roads via automatic electronic toll collection (ETC). The New York State Thruway Authority now operates a completely cashless AET system. Vehicles can pay tolls while traveling at highway speeds below the new high-volume Kapsch gantries, or are tolled at NYSTA-operated entry and exit points that also use the ETC method. Remaining toll plaza infrastructure will eventually be removed. Sensors and lasers automatically determine vehicle class, ...

