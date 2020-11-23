Kenergy Scientific, Inc.: Kenergy Scientific INC. (KNSC) Has Changed Its Name to MedSmart Group Inc., and Has Done a Reverse Stock Split Effective November 23, 2020

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Kenergy Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK:KNSCD) today announced that FINRA processed the reverse stock split of the Company's Class A common stock at a ratio of 1-for-5000. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective November 23, 2020 . The new name MedSmart Group Inc. is effective November 23, 2020 and the symbol will be (MSGP) effective after 20 days.

The Company's Class A common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the OTC Markets November 23, 2020 (KNSCD).The reverse stock split will not modify any rights or preferences of the Company's Class A common stock. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company's Class A common stock to ensure the Company regains full compliance with the OTC Markets share price listing rule and maintains its listing on the OTC Markets and to improve the marketability and liquidity of the Company's Class A common stock. As previously announced, the Company plans to move towards a SEC fully reporting company, and executing its plans to get the first wellness center open.

"This is a small milestone ,and our first step moving forward to getting the company to the next level. We are now able to execute our plans and our long-term goals to give shareholders the opportunity to grow with the company and potentially take the company to Nasdaq." Said Calvin Lewis President of MedSmart Group, Inc.

About MedSmart Group, Inc.

MedSmart Group Inc. which owns MedSmart Wellness Centers is a professional network of Medical Centers specializing in "Anti-Aging Treatments " that improve the overall health and quality-of-life of male patients in a comfortable, casual and discreet setting. All of our procedures are administered by licensed physicians and other medical professionals that specialize in the latest treatment options available for the unique needs of men, through our centers along with the availability of face to face visits through Telemedicine, and overnight delivery of Meds.

Our unique Non-invasive treatment plans include: Testosterone Replacement, Erectile Dysfunction (ED), Hypothyroidism, Allergies, High Cholesterol, Hypertension, Diabetes, Physicals Lab on Site - Immediate Results, Hair Loss, Vein Treatment, Cryogen Therapy, Weight loss and Laser Hair Removal.

Presently the marketplace for anti-aging products and services is valued at $250 billion, and with an annual growth rate of 9.5%, it is projected to reach $331 billion by 2025. To capture a share of the "Anti-Aging Market", Med Smart Group, Inc. intends to open and operate a nationwide chain of Men's Health and Wellness Centers, along with Telemedicine

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

MedSmart Group, Inc.

844 544 4014

info@medsmartgroup.com

www.medsmartcenters.com

www.medsmartgroup.com

SOURCE: Kenergy Scientific, Inc.

