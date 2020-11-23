Black Friday Mattress Deals by Amerisleep, Online and In-Stores

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / There's no better time to save on better sleep. Now through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amerisleep is hosting its Black Friday mattress sale. Shoppers can get 30% off plus free pillows with any mattress purchase using promo code BF30.

As one of the earliest pioneers in the bed in a box industry, Amerisleep has spent over a decade engineering sleep-enhancing products from its award-winning memory foam beds to its hybrid mattresses and even its bedding and adjustable beds.

The company's signature foam, Bio-Pur®, features plant-based materials, a highly responsive design, and extraordinary cooling capabilities. Bio-Pur® is available in all its mattresses and in select pillows. In addition to Bio-Pur®, Amerisleep offers its proprietary HIVE® technology, which provides customers with five-zone support - great for back, side, and combination sleepers. Amerisleep's line of hybrids includes hundreds of pocketed coils arranged in three zones for better bounce, spinal alignment, and pain relief.

To ensure all customers get the rest they deserve, Amerisleep offers a 100-night trial, 20-year warranty, free no-contact delivery, and free returns on all mattress purchases within the continental U.S.

For further savings during Amerisleep's Black Friday mattress sale, customers can also get 25% off any Amerisleep pillows and bedding with promo code BF25. And for a more luxurious upgrade, adjustable bed packages are available for up to $1,600 off. Customers can shop in-store, online, and over the phone to take advantage of these Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals before they're gone.

