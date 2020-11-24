DJ EQS-News: Goldpac and China Post Strengthen Joint Cooperation

EQS-News / 24/11/2020 / 09:29 UTC+8 Attachment:http://www.goldpac.com/en/images/article/20201124dcvlzt.pdf [1] Goldpac and China Post Strengthen Joint Cooperation On November 18, David Lu, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Goldpac Group, led a team to visit China Post Group Corporation Limited vice president and Postal Savings Bank of China president, Guo Xinshuang, to promote the joint cooperation under the strategic cooperation framework agreement of two parties. This interaction between the two parties will further bolster the two parties' competitive advantages and accelerate mutual promotion and collaboration. Guo Xinshuang welcomed the arrival of Lu Runting and introduced the reforms and developments of China Post in recent years. He said that the cooperation between China Post and Goldpac had achieved substantial results in the past and hoped that the two sides would take the signing of the cooperation framework agreement as an opportunity to carry out in-depth cooperation in areas such as scientific and technological innovation, products and services, delivery logistics, financial services and postal services development, and jointly make greater contributions to economic and social development. David Lu thanked China Post for its strong support towards Goldpac and introduced the new developments happening at Goldpac as well as the progress and achievements in the fields of credit card creative products, DIY products, and intelligent outlets amongst others. He said that over the past two decades, Goldpac and China Post have worked together and have achieved complementary developments. Goldpac and China Post will jointly promote and fulfill the mandates of the cooperation framework agreement, further develop their respective advantages, and strengthen the sharing of resources to achieve developmental win-wins. - End - About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk) With over 27 years' of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, Goldpac is committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient. The company specializes in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing services, system platforms and other total solutions for a wide range of businesses, financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com [2] or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com. If you do not wish to receive any more email messages from us, please email Jilly at jilly.li@goldpac.com to unsubscribe. File: Goldpac and China Post Strengthen Joint Cooperation [3] 24/11/2020 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=890fa55211c6eee6a61e0c108cef0da1&application_id=1150116&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a1e09ad9434dd98bc02786e483deb252&application_id=1150116&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3249efc534a68a599750e1026a04d399&application_id=1150116&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 23, 2020 20:29 ET (01:29 GMT)