Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Accelerate to grow 24-Nov-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Accelerate to grow: KPN plans return to growth by connecting the Netherlands to a sustainable future through nation-wide fiber · Accelerating fiber rollout to cover the Netherlands; crossing 50% in 2023 and doubling fiber footprint to 65% of the Netherlands in 2025 · Total service revenues in Consumer, SME and Wholesale to return to growth by end 2021 · Differentiated services and outstanding digital customer experience for families and businesses · Next wave of simplification and digitalization to deliver additional cost savings of at least &euro 250m in 2021-2023 · Committed to progressive dividend, +3-5% annual growth covered by growing Free Cash Flow Message from the CEO, Joost Farwerck "Our plan is to accelerate to grow. We'll further accelerate the rollout of our next-generation fiber network to cover the majority of households and businesses in the Netherlands. The importance of connectivity has never been stronger than today. Working from home has become the norm. Therefore, the need for fast and reliable Internet is greater than ever. The delivery of our strategy will ensure the Dutch society stays connected and will drive the digitalization of services across sectors - from health care to education. With the majority of our revenues and EBITDA generated in the Consumer and SME segment, also through our Wholesale partners, we are primarily a mass-market service company. Our aim is to grow these mass-market service revenues by end 2021 through a growing customer base and by offering differentiated services and an outstanding digital experience to families and businesses. We will take the next step to accelerate digitalization and simplification of our services, processes and organization, building on the strong and simple operating model that we developed over the years. We'll continue equipping our vital and motivated workforce with the mindset and skill set required for our digital transformation as we adjust our way of working to the new normal. This will further improve customer experience and provide for a next wave of cost savings. With this strategy we go all out to connect the Netherlands to a sustainable future. At the same time, we are confident to deliver growth in adjusted EBITDA after leases and Free Cash Flow, and we commit to our progressive dividend policy. I am confident that our 'Accelerate to grow' strategy will maximize value for all stakeholders." Outlook 2021 and ambitions 2023 KPN reiterates the FY 2020 outlook presented at its Q3 2020 results and presents a new outlook for FY 2021 and ambitions for FY 2023: FY 2020 FY 2021 outlook FY 2023 ambitions outlook Adjusted &euro 2,320m Growth >&euro 2,450m EBITDA AL Capex &euro 1.1bn &euro 1.2bn &euro 1.1-1.2bn Free Cash Flow &euro 750m &euro 750m >&euro 870m Regular DPS &euro 13ct Progressive Progressive dividend, dividend, +3-5% growth +3-5% annual growth Documents and related information The presentation starts at 14:30 CET. A link to the webcast and all relevant information will be published on KPN's website: ir.kpn.com [1]. Strategic priorities: Accelerate to grow KPN has identified three key pillars underpinning its 'Accelerate to grow' strategy: 1) Leverage & expand superior network 2) Grow & strengthen customer footprint 3) Simplify & streamline operating model With this strategy, KPN will continue its progressive dividend policy, covered by Free Cash Flow, and it will grow mass-market service revenues and EBITDA. It will also lead the Dutch digitalization wave to connect the Netherlands to a sustainable future. Leverage & expand superior network Over the past years, KPN has built an incredibly strong fiber foundation, covering one third of the Netherlands with fiber and adding approximately 300k homes passed in 2020. In the coming years, KPN will leverage and expand this superior network as it sees attractive returns from fiber investments with increased network penetration, more loyal customers with an increased willingness to pay for quality, and lower maintenance costs. To offer more households and businesses access to this best-in-class network, KPN will accelerate its fiber rollout to approximately 500k homes passed per year, crossing the 50% mark in 2023 and reaching approximately 65% of Dutch households by 2025. KPN's 5G strategy is focused on differentiated services for B2B customers in specific industries. Grow & strengthen customer footprint Approximately 75% of KPN's revenues and 90% of its adjusted EBITDA AL are generated in the 'mass-market' or Consumer, SME, and Wholesale segments. KPN expects to grow mass-market service revenues by end 2021 through a strengthened and growing customer footprint. In Consumer, the ambition is to grow service revenues by end 2021. KPN will be the preferred digital partner for households through (i) the best digital access with fiber, 5G, and in-home WIFI; (ii) the best digital omni-channel experience with a mobile-first and app-centric customer approach; and (iii) the best digital third-party services through entertainment partnerships. In Business, KPN has a clear segmented customer focus for SME, LCE and Tailored Solutions. In SME, KPN expects to stabilize service revenues by end 2021 through finalizing migrations and cross-sell opportunities from the KPN EEN platform. The LCE strategy is fully aligned with its Smart Combinations portfolio, but transformation is lagging SME by 1-2 years. For its largest - Tailored Solutions - customers KPN offers the full range of B2B services and focuses on sustainable customer relationships and value. In Wholesale, KPN continues its open access policy to offer access to third-party operators. Fiber contributes to continued growth of Wholesale revenues. Simplify & streamline operating model KPN will further simplify and streamline its operating model to prepare for the next wave of digitalization, which will truly change customer experience, enhances KPN's time-to-market and contributes to a next wave of cost efficiencies. KPN raises its current cost savings program to &euro 375-400m and the final year will be embedded in a new cost savings program of at least &euro 250m running from 2021 until 2023. Along with portfolio simplification, digital customer journeys, and IT and network rationalization, KPN is executing on COVID-accelerated cost opportunities; e.g. moving to more remote working and an adjusted office footprint. Outlook In 2021, KPN expects to invest &euro 450-500m in the accelerated fiber rollout, compared to &euro 270-290m in 2020. As a result, the total 2021 Capex envelope is raised to &euro 1.2bn. In the years 2022 & 2023 KPN expects Capex of &euro 1.1-1.2bn, while fiber investments are maintained at an elevated level. Furthermore, KPN expects adjusted EBITDA AL to grow in 2021 and reach a level of more than &euro 2,450m in 2023, driven by growing mass-market service revenues and continued cost savings. KPN expects Free Cash Flow to be approximately &euro 750m in 2021 and more than &euro 870m in 2023. Due to a combination of fiscal unity and loss compensation rules, cash taxes are expected to be approximately &euro 50-60m in 2021. In 2022 and beyond, KPN expects cash taxes of approximately &euro 150m due to anticipated new legislation that will limit the annual use of tax losses, but KPN's tax losses will be available indefinitely. Growing Free Cash Flow will support KPN's continued progressive dividend policy and regular dividend per share growth of 3-5% per annum. KPN remains committed to an investment grade credit profile and targets a leverage ratio of less than 2.5x. All related documents can be found on KPN's website: ir.kpn.com [1] KPN's main alternative performance measures are listed below. The figures shown in this financial report are based on continuing operations and were rounded in accordance with standard business principles. As a result, totals indicated may not be equal to the precise sum of the individual figures. Financial information is based on KPN's interpretation of IFRS as adopted by the European Union as disclosed in the Integrated Annual Report 2019 and do not take into account the impact of future IFRS standards or

November 24, 2020 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

