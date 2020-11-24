DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares 24-Nov-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST Today, all members of the Board of Management have purchased shares to increase their shareholding in KPN. This demonstrates their confidence in the execution of KPN's 'Accelerate to grow' strategy, as announced today. ? Joost Farwerck, CEO of KPN, has purchased 50,000 KPN shares. ? Chris Figee, CFO of KPN, has purchased 40,000 KPN shares. ? All other members of the Board of Management have purchased 10,000 KPN shares each. In line with KPN's remuneration policy, KPN's board members are encouraged to build up share positions representing an amount of 250% of base salary for the CEO and 150% of base salary for the other members of the Board of Management within five years. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1150254 24-Nov-2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2020 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)